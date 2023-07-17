FARGO, N.D. -- Matt Lloyd clubbed two homers to lead the Sioux City Explorers to a 7-2 road win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Sunday afternoon.

Starter Austin Drury (2-2) went seven innings for the X's, allowing just one run to pick up the victory.

The win helped the X’s take the series at Fargo and close the gap back to half a game for second in the American Association Western Division.

The game started with a bang when in the first inning as Lloyd ripped a leadoff homer off Fargo starter Garrett Alexander (0-4), putting the Explorers in the lead 1-0. Sioux City then loaded the bases as Tyler Rando and Jake Ortega scored on a Kyle Kasser double, making it 3-0 Explorers in the first.

In the second inning, Sioux City’s Jake Sanford was hit by a pitch to leadoff the frame, and Lloyd followed with his second homer of the day, extending the X’s lead to 5-0.

The RedHawks scored their first run in the bottom of the third with Fargo’s BJ Lopez scoring on a Correlle Prime single off Explorers Drury, cutting the Sioux City lead to 5-1.

The X’s got back on the board in the sixth when Explorers Rando came home on a Miguel Sierra double off RedHawks reliever Tristen Roehrich, extending the Sioux City lead to 6-1.

The offense stayed hot for the X’s in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases before Explorers Jake Sanford scored on an Ortega single off Fargo’s Roehrich, making it 7-1 Sioux City.

The RedHawks (30-26) got one back in the eighth when Evan Alexander ripped a leadoff homer off X’s Kent Hasler, cutting the Explorers lead to 7-2.

The Explorers won their second series in Fargo and lead the RedHawks 4-2 in head-to-head meetings this season.

Sioux City (31-28) will have three days off for the American Association All-Star break, Monday through Wednesday, before returning home to face Lincoln on Thursday.