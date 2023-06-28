SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers continued their winning ways Tuesday night against the Sioux Falls Canaries (17-25), winning 5-1 in their first home game since June 15.

The Explorers scored three runs in a big first inning and held the lead the rest of the game. On a three-game winning streak, the X’s hold sole possession of third place in the West Division.

Sioux City started off hot with Chase Harris and Vince Fernandez pulling leadoff walks off Sioux Falls starter Neil Lang (2-4) before John Nogowski ripped a two-RBI double off Lang to the right-center gap, giving the X’s the early 2-0 lead. Before the inning finished, the Explorers' Matt Lloyd grounded out, moving Nogowski to third, and Jake Ortega hit a sacrifice fly off Lang to left field, extending lead to 3-0.

The Canaries got on the board in the fourth inning when Mike Hart smoked a leadoff home run to left field off X’s starter Mitchell Verburg (2-0), cutting the deficit to 3-1. The X’s responded in the bottom of the inning when Sioux City’s Miguel Sierra hit a solo home run off Lang to the same spot, retaking the three-run lead 4-1.

The X’s added to their lead in the fifth, when Sioux City’s Jack Kelly scored on a wild pitch from Canaries reliever Matt Gill, making the score 5-1 as the X’s collected their third win in a row.

The Explorers continued their three-game series with the Canaries (20-21) at Lewis & Clark Park Wednesday night. Results of the game were too late for the Journal's deadline for Thursday's paper.