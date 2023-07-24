SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City fell to Lincoln 7-6 in 10 innings Sunday night, as the Explorers lost the third straight at home to the Saltdogs after taking the series opener.

Lincoln (32-29) took sole possession of second place in the American Association's West Division, while the X's (32-31) dropped to fourth place.

Sunday's game started as a pitchers’ duel before Lincoln’s Marshall Awtry hit a solo homer off X’s starter Solomon Bates, giving the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead. The homer was the first hit of the ball game for the Saltdogs and would be the only hit Bates would allow in six innings.

The Explorers tied it up in the fifth inning when Sioux City’s Miguel Sierra scored on a Jake Sanford RBI single off Lincoln starter Zach Keenan. Later in the inning, Scott Ota ripped his first homer as an Explorer over the left field wall for an opposite field shot off Keenan, giving Sioux City a 3-1 lead.

Lincoln got one back in the seventh when Nick Anderson scored on a Yanio Perez single off X’s reliever Brandon Brosher, cutting the Explorers lead to 3-2. Brosher had come into the game not allowing a run in his last 8.1 innings of work.

The Saltdogs tied it in the eighth when Aaron Takacs scored on a Luke Roskam RBI single off Sioux City reliever Nate Gercken, making it a 3-3 game where the score would stay heading into the 10th.

In the 10th inning, the Saltdogs broke it open, starting with Lincoln automaton runner Aaron Takacs coming home on a Connor Panas RBI single off X’s reliever Sean Rackoski (4-4). Sioux City then summoned reliever Francys Peguero with runners at first and second. Peguero was greeted by an Anderson two-run homer to take a 7-3 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Sioux City extra inning runner Matt Lloyd came home after Kyle Kasser singled off Lincoln closer Carter Hope, cutting the deficit to 7-4. Jake Ortega followed that up with a homerun to make it a one-run game. But Hope locked it down from there on as the Saltdogs held on for the win.

The Explorers were off Monday July 24 as they traveled to Canada to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park in a series that begins Tuesday.