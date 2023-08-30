KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Sioux City Explorers opened a three-game series at the Kansas City Monarchs with a 8-4 win Tuesday night. Coupled with Lincoln's split in a doubleheader with Cleburne, the X's lowered their magic number to one to claim a postseason spot in the American Association.

The X’s (49-44) also increased their lead to two games over Sioux Falls for second place in the Western Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the postseason.

Sioux City entered the last road trip of the regular season on an offensive surge, hitting .320 over their last nine games and with 19 home runs in the month of August. The hot hitting continued in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday night as Scott Ota and John Nogowski hit back-to-back homers off Kansas City starter Zach Matson (5-4) to take a 2-0 lead.

The Explorers then put up a five-run five-hit inning in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead. Kyle Kasser and Delvin Zinn each singled to put runners at first and second. Chase Harris put down a sacrifice bunt, but reached base on an error on the throw from third baseman Justin Wylie. The throw sailed down the right side of foul territory, allowing Kasser to race home for a 3-0 lead.

Daniel Lingua drive in another run in on a bunt single on the right side of the infield to score Zinn. After Matson struck out Ota, he issued a walk to Nogowski. With the bases loaded, Matt Lloyd hit a double to left center to drive in two more runs, but the Monarchs tagged out Nogowski at the plate for the second out of the inning. Wilfredo Gimenez, who was named American Association Batter of the week on Monday, delivered another RBI double to make it 7-0.

Explorers starter Solomon Bates worked the first 4 1/3 innings, but had to leave the game with an apparent injury/discomfort in the fifth after a one-out walk. The Monarchs scratched out three runs in the inning off Trenton Toplikar. Andy Yerzy walked, and LJ Hatch singled to get the first run on the board for KC. Toplikar appeared to get Odubel Herrera for the second out on a pop fly to shallow left, but he was ruled to have balked, bringing home the second run of the frame. A fielder’s choice ground ball to second by Herrera got the third run home.

Brandon Brosher worked a scoreless sixth while Max Kuhns (1-0) went two innings with four strikeouts to pick up the relief win. Sioux City picked up their final run in the sixth on an RBI double from Lingua off Monarchs reliever Jean Correa. Chris Herrmann hit a solo homer for Kansas City in the home half of the eighth to cut the lead to 8-4, but that was as close as the Monarchs would get. Sean Rackoski worked a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

It was the X’s eighth win against Kansas City this season against just two losses and their third win at Legends Field. The series resumed Wednesday night. Results of that game were too late for the Journal's deadline for Thursday's paper.