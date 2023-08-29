SIOUX CITY — John Sheaks had been in town barely 24 hours, but the right-hander's battery mate, Wilfredo Gimenez, had been around all season for the Sioux City Explorers.

The pair teamed up to be a big part of manager Steve Montgomery’s 500th win as the X's (48-44) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (45-48) 3-2 Sunday in the final regular season home game at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery

Sheaks (7-7), acquired in a trade after Friday night’s game from Gary SouthShore, threw eight shutout innings, scattering five hits to get the win in his Explorers debut. After a 1-2-3 inning to start the game by Sheaks, the X’s took the lead in the home half of the first. Scott Ota singled with one out off RedHawks lefty Tyler Grauer (6-4). With two outs, Matt Lloyd reached on a base hit as well. Gimenez stepped up and delivered an RBI single to left to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

Sheaks worked around a pair of innings where the RedHawks got two on but not score in the second or third inning. In the bottom of the third, Gimenez made it 2-0 on a solo home run to left field off Grauer to increase the lead to 2-0. It was his seventh long ball of the season and his fourth in the last six games. The native of Venezuela has eight RBI in the last week for the Explorers.

Sheaks retired nine in a row before a walk in the seventh — his only free pass allowed in the game. The San Clemente, California native then finished off his afternoon retiring the RedHawks in order in the top of the eighth inning. He give up just five hits in the win.

Grauer worked seven innings for Fargo, giving up 10 hits to the Explorers in the hard-luck loss.

The Explorers picked up a huge insurance run in the bottom of the eighth that would be crucial in the outcome of the game. Lloyd doubled to start the inning off reliever Benjamin Holmes. He then stole third base, his fourth time to steal the hot corner base this season. With Tyler Rando batting, Holmes uncorked a wild pitch to score Lloyd from third to increase the lead to 3-0.

The RedHawks mad it interesting off closer Sean Rackoski for last call. Manny Boscan singled, and a fielder’s choice moved him to second. Evan Alexander worked a walk, but Rackoski struck out Scott Schrieber for the second out of the inning. The RedHawks broke the shutout when Rackoski delivered a wild pitch, scoring Boscan. Sam Dexter then doubled with the RedHawks down to their final strike to score Alexander. Rackoski then struck out Nick Novak to earn his 19th save.

Montgomery, who became the winningest manager in club history on July 22, 2022, picked up his half century win against the team he began his coaching career with back in 2004. The win also kept the X’s a game ahead of the Sioux Falls Canaries for second place in the American Association West Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs, which start Sept. 6.

Sioux City will close out the regular season with a two-city, eight-game road trip that begins Tuesday night against the Kansas City Monarchs.

