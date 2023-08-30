NEW YORK — The second round of singles play, and the opening round of men's, women's and mixed doubles arrives on a busy Wednesday at the U.S. Open.

That means double duty for 19-year-old Coco Gauff. The No. 6 seed in singles, she faces 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the afternoon opener on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The American won when they met this year in the third round of the French Open.

Gauff is then scheduled to return to the court later to join Jessica Pegula in their women's doubles opener. They are seeded No. 3.

The schedule also includes a matchup of past Grand Slam champions, unusual at this stage of the tournament. No. 11 Petra Kvitova faces Caroline Wozniacki, who came out of retirement this summer.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Sept. 5-6: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Sept. 7: Women's Semifinals

— Sept. 8: Men's Semifinals

— Sept. 9: Women's Final

— Sept. 10: Men's Final

WHEN ARE WEDNESDAY'S MATCHES?

Play on most courts begins at 11 a.m. EDT. The day session on Ashe starts at noon, Following the Gauff-Andreeva match, Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face Bernabe Zapata Miralles. The evening session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe opens the Ashe portion against Sebastian Ofner, followed by the Wozniacki-Kvitova matchup. The night schedule at Louis Armstrong Stadium starts with No. 4 Elena Rybakina against Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams last year in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's final match.

WHAT WERE TUESDAY'S KEY RESULTS?

Women's singles: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 Ons Jabeur beat Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6 (4); Wang Yafan beat No. 7 Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-1; No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova beat Na Lae Han 6-3, 6-0; No. 13 Daria Kasatkina beat Alycia Parks 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4; No. 26 Elina Svitolina beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-1; Greet Minnen beat Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1.

Men's singles: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 3-2 (retired); No. 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 Jannik Sinner beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-1, 6-1; No. 8 Andrey Rublev beat Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1; No. 19 Grigor Dmitrov beat Alex Molcan 6-7 (9), 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (9); Michael Mmoh beat No. 11 Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2; Andy Murray beat Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3; Stan Wawrinka beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

BETTING GUIDE

Kvitova is a minus-240 favorite against Wozniacki, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Wozniacki is at plus-195. Gauff, forced to three tough sets by Laura Siegemund in her opener, is minus-430, with Andreeva at plus-330. Djokovic remains the men's favorite, now at plus-100 after being listed at plus-110 before his first-round romp. Defending champion and top-seeded Iga Swiatek remains the women's favorite at plus-210.

ROUGH START FOR VIDEO REVIEW

Upon further review, the U.S. Open's new video replay system needs a little work. The new setup allowing players to challenge certain calls, such as double bounces, was used for the first time Tuesday when Corentin Moutet hoped to get a crucial call overturned in his match against Andy Murray. But the chair umpire's tablet malfunctioned, so she couldn't watch footage of the point, by rule forcing the call to stand.

PRIZE MONEY

Total player compensation is rising to a record $65 million, up from about $60 million in 2022. This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the sport's first event to pay women and men the same, and both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023. That's below the pre-pandemic pay of $3.9 million for each winner in 2019.

STATS TO KNOW

38 years, 5 months -- Stan Wawrinka's age, making him the oldest man to win a U.S. Open match since Jimmy Connors was 40 in 1992. Wawrinka, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

2 — Games won by Venus Williams in her 6-1, 6-1 loss to Greet Minnen, her fewest in a U.S. Open match.

WORDS TO KNOW