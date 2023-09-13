SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers Baseball Club faces competition off the field in the team's bid to return to Lewis & Clark Park next season.

With the X's current 10-year lease set to expire in April, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department put out a request for proposals (RFP) for the city-owned stadium at 3400 Line Drive.

The Northwoods League, a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat league, submitted a proposal to bring an expansion team to the city-owned stadium.

The only other proposal submitted by the Sept. 8 deadline came from the Explorers Baseball Club, which has played at the stadium since it opened in 1993. The city provided copies of the two proposals to The Journal Wednesday afternoon.

The Explorers, owned by local businessman John Roost, have requested a 12-year lease, offering annual payments of $100,000 to the city.

The team noted it's willing to work with partner organizations to "build or upgrade the infrastructure and amenities necessary to provide and continue to improve the playing field and game-day experiences for fans, such as a modernized hospitality area located down the third base line."

"Since 1993, the Sioux City Explorers have been a staple of this community, providing lifelong memories for fans of all ages. During this time, the team's ownership, staff and players have constantly strived to provide affordable family entertainment for our community, while at the same time being outstanding corporate citizens," the proposal stated.

The Northwoods League is requesting an initial 10-year lease of Lewis & Clark Park followed by two five-year options to be mutually agreed upon by the team, league and the city. The league is proposing making an initial $25,000 annual lease payment for the remainder of the 2024 calendar year, which would escalate annually by 3% throughout the initial 10-year term and be renegotiated prior to each five-year extension. The league would also make a minimum of $500,000 in mutually agreed upon capital improvements to the ballpark over the initial 10-year term of the lease through in-kind donations and/or cash offerings.

"The Northwoods League has made capital improvements to each and every facility it has played in over its 30-year history," the RFP stated.

The proposal was submitted by Dick Radatz, Jr., chairman and co-founder of the Northwoods League, which has 24 teams in seven upper Midwest states.

As part of its proposal, the Northwoods League also noted that it is starting its first for-profit summer-collegiate women's softball league next year. If awarded the lease at Lewis & Clark Park, the league would also bring a women's summer-collegiate team to play at historic Hubbard Park beginning next year.

Sioux City Fastpitch Softball Association board members and their support staff have been revitalizing Hubbard Park, 2800 Jones St.

Hubbard Park opened as a city park in 1928. A year later, the city graded land for a baseball and softball field. In the late 1930s, the concrete stadium seating, concession stand, dugouts, lighting and natural turf were constructed as a Works Progress Administration project.

The proposals from the Explorers and the Northwoods League will be evaluated by a selection committee established by the city, following a list of criteria that includes scope of the project, qualifications, community outreach and the applicants' geographic information.

"The city felt like it was necessary to send it out for RFP and just see what other interest there was in the stadium," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told The Journal.

The move came after the city and the Explorers fought for months over the condition of the plastic seats at the stadium. At one point, Roost threatened to move the team elsewhere unless the city upgraded the seating, which he described as being in "serious and poor condition."

Roost, who noted he was personally involved with extricating fans from failed seats at the stadium, said the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. The stadium is also home to Morningside University's baseball team and some local high school baseball games.

In June, the City Council approved a $429,000 contract with a Sioux Falls gym equipment and bleacher dealer for 2,300 upper level seats for Lewis & Clark Park. Replacement of the upper level seats is expected to be completed by May 1, 2024.

The city previously replaced 770 seats in the stadium's lower bowl in time for the Explorers' first weekend series of the 2023 seasons.

The ballpark has 3,070 box and general admission seats. The distinctive red and blue seats had only been replaced one other time in the team's 30-year history.

The Explorers Baseball Club, a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, is competing for its first championship. Lewis & Clark hosted Game 1 of the Western Division finals Monday night, with the X's taking a 1-0 lead over the Kansas City Monarchs. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is set for Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night.