Redshirt freshman Duffney leads South Dakota women to road win over Omaha

OMAHA -- Carley Duffney reentered South Dakota’s starting lineup Saturday and perhaps she will never leave.

The redshirt freshman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, scored a season-high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help lift the Coyotes to a 70-63 road win Saturday over Omaha.

Duffney scored 12 first-half points to keep USD close and waited for Grace Larkins to find her groove in the second. Larkins scored 18 of her game-high 24 points after halftime to rally USD back from a 37-31 halftime deficit. Larkins made six of the final seven shots she took and was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Duffney’s performance more than offset the numbers posted by Omaha’s fifth-year senior center Elena Pilakouta, the reigning Summit League Player of the Week. Pilakouta had 14 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting performance. But the Coyotes kept her off the free-throw line, gave her one offensive rebound and forced her into four turnovers.

Omaha was led in scoring by Grace Cave who had 19 points to go with eight rebounds. Aaliyah Stanley chipped in 16 points.

Three-point shooting played a role in the outcome. Omaha made 4-of-7 in the first quarter and jumped out to a 22-17 lead. But the Mavericks made 2-of-19 the rest of the way. That was crucial as South Dakota mixed in a 2-3 zone to try to slow down Pilakouta in the paint.

USD also missed open looks beyond the arc, but made 8-of-23 overall. Duffney and Walker Demers stepped outside to hit two triples apiece. Demers managed eight points and five rebounds in 18 minutes of work. She and Duffney both took their turns trying to slow down the 6-foot-3 Pilakouta.

The win was South Dakota’s 11th consecutive in the series. The Coyotes have won 26 of 28 against Omaha dating back to 2007.

USD (9-10) ended a two-game skid and maintained its third-place standing inside the Summit League. Omaha (9-11) has lost four of five and is 4-5 in Summit play.

South Dakota heads to Denver for a 7 p.m. tip Monday in a makeup of a game that was postponed Thursday due to a winter snowstorm.