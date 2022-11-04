Remsen St. Mary's advances to Iowa 8-man title game

REMSEN, Iowa – A year after coming up short of winning first state championship, Remsen St. Mary's will be returning to the UNI-Dome.
The Hawks demolished Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 63-7, Thursday night in the 8-man quarterfinal playoff game.
St. Mary's got off to a quick start, taking a 28-0 lead before the first quarter ended.
The scoring spree began with a short TD pass from quarterback Cael Ortmann to Jaxson Bunkers. After St. Mary's recovering an onside kick, Ortmann connected with Ryan Wilman on a 35-yard TD pass.
The Hawks' defense added to the scoring burst, with Alex Schrader intercepting a GTRA pass and returning it for another score. The fourth TD of the quarter came on a 1-yard run from Bunkers.
St. Mary's will play Lennox in the semi-finals Wednesday at the UNI-Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. Lenox beat Fremont-Mills, 32-8, Thursday night.
The Hawks qualified for last year's semi-finals but lost to Easton Valley, 42-36, in a thriller that featured three fourth-quarter lead changes.
Head coach Tim Osterman said the heart-breaking loss gave his returning players plenty of added motivation for this season.
"We felt we were better than how we finished last year," Osterman said. "We have a little bit of redemption on our minds.
"We’re going to go out there and play as hard as we can and see what happens."
The 8-man Final Four also will include one of St. Mary's rivals, Newell-Fonda. The Mustangs outlasted Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 46-36, in another quarterfinal game Thursday.
NF quarterback Mason Dicks rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 131 yards.
St. Mary's and Newell-Fonda are assigned to the same district. The Hawks handing the Mustangs their only loss of the season, 61-13, on Sept. 30.