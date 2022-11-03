Remsen St. Mary's football faces Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire for trip to UNI-Dome

REMSEN, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary's puts its perfect 10-0 record on the line against Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Thursday night in the quarter-finals of the 8-man Iowa high school football playoffs.

The Hawks, the state's top-ranked team, host 9-1 GTRA in a 7 p.m. contest.

St. Mary's advanced to the quarter-finals with a 42-16 victory over West Bend-Mallard last Friday. Quarterback Cael Ortmann rushed for two touchdowns and also tossed two TDs to Ryan Willman in the victory.

GTRA defeated West Harrison, 28-7, in the round of 16 last Friday.

The Titans' lone loss this season was, 42-40, to Harris-Lake Park. St. Mary's cruised past Harris-Lake Park, 42-7, in the first game of the season.

The high-flying Hawks are one of the state's top scoring teams, averaging over 40 points per contest. In the first-round playoff game, St. Mary's blasted Audubon, 77-0. The Hawks shut out four opponents and held four others to one score this season.

Ortmann has passed for 1,368 yards and 25 touchdowns and has rushed for 698 yards and 16 TDs. Willman has been Ortmann’s top passing target, with 612 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jaxon Bunkers has led the Hawks' defense with 43.5 tackles, three fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Bunkers also leads the state with four defensive touchdowns this season.

Newell-Fonda

In another 8-man quarter-final game involving a Northwest Iowa team Thursday night, Newell-Fonda hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Last week, Newell-Fonda, 9-1, upset Don Bosco, 35-10, on the road. Mustangs quarterback Mason Dicks rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and passed for 58 yards and another score.

Newell-Fonda's only loss of the season was to Remsen St. Mary's, 61-13.

The winners of Thursday's 8-man games advance to the semi-finals on Nov. 9 in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.