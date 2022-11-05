Remsen St. Mary's to return to Iowa 8-man title game

REMSEN, Iowa – A year after coming up short of winning first state championship, Remsen St. Mary's will be returning to the UNI-Dome.

The Hawks demolished Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 63-7, Thursday night in the 8-man quarterfinal playoff game.

St. Mary's got off to a quick start, taking a 28-0 lead before the first quarter ended.

The scoring spree began with a short TD pass from quarterback Cael Ortmann to Jaxson Bunkers. After St. Mary's recovering an onside kick, Ortmann connected with Ryan Wilman on a 35-yard TD pass.

The Hawks' defense added to the scoring burst, with Alex Schrader intercepting a GTRA pass and returning it for another score. The fourth TD of the quarter came on a 1-yard run from Bunkers.

St. Mary's will play Lennox in the semi-finals Wednesday at the UNI-Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. Lenox beat Fremont-Mills, 32-8, Thursday night.

The Hawks qualified for last year's semi-finals but lost to Easton Valley, 42-36, in a thriller that featured three fourth-quarter lead changes.

Head coach Tim Osterman said the heart-breaking loss gave his returning players plenty of added motivation for this season.

"We felt we were better than how we finished last year," Osterman said. "We have a little bit of redemption on our minds.

"We’re going to go out there and play as hard as we can and see what happens."

The 8-man Final Four also will include one of St. Mary's rivals, Newell-Fonda. The Mustangs outlasted Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 46-36, in another quarterfinal game Thursday.

NF quarterback Mason Dicks rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 131 yards.

The Mustangs will play WACO of Wayland in the UNI-Dome. WACO blasted Montezuma, 52-7, Thursday.

St. Mary's and Newell-Fonda are assigned to the same district. The Hawks handing the Mustangs their only loss of the season, 61-13, on Sept. 30.