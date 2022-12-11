Seeking satisfaction: Ethan DeLeon aims for first state wrestling championship

Ethan DeLeon is looking for satisfaction.

Wrestling at 170 pounds for Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, he came in second last year at the Iowa state high school wrestling tournament and wasn’t satisfied.

He wanted that elusive state championship – the first for Heelan since Joe Curran won in 2005 – and it didn’t happen. “I was pretty disappointed for a while,” the 18-year-old senior says. “But, after a couple of days, I just knew where I wanted to be and what it was going to take get there.”

During the off-season, DeLeon doubled down, increased his workouts and tested his mettle at competitions, including the invite-only Super 32.

And, he decided against playing football in the fall so that he could concentrate on wrestling.

Last year, he injured his wrist in football and had to sit out part of the wrestling season. That slowed his momentum and cut into his ability to amass wins. Currently, he’s a Century Club winner (100 wins) and a single season record holder (he had 40 in 2019-20, 42 in 2020-21).

But, DeLeon wants more – and he thinks he can do it.

“He’s pretty self-motivated,” says Coach Matt Pugh. “I live by a phrase, ‘It’s possible to do everything right and still lose.’ He does a lot of things right and it doesn’t always come out the way he wants. But he has beaten state champions before and shown that he’s wrestling at a very high level.”

Prodding someone like DeLeon, who’s a team captain, isn’t hard. “You just go with his grind,” Pugh says. While Pugh was a state qualifier back in high school, he didn’t have the same “so close” experience DeLeon did. That means he and fellow coach Jordan Langley have had to up their game, too.

“I watched a lot of basketball documentaries to see what leads to successful coaching,” Pugh says. “But you can’t go out there and wrestle the match for your team. You can only take them so far and, then, they have to take it from there.”

The biggest challenge: picking up someone after a loss. “That is very, very hard,” Pugh says. “There’s a lot of reflection that goes into that.”

Still, DeLeon isn’t one to hone in on his own performance. He’s a motivator for the other wrestlers. “I tell them, ‘Control what you can control…and just have fun.’”

Starting in middle school, DeLeon loved wrestling. No one else in his family had been part of the sport but he enjoyed it.

On the mat, he says, he can hear fans yelling, but he doesn’t pay attention. “Pressure is only what you make of it. But it’s also a privilege and I’m not going to let it affect me or keep me from achieving my goals.”

At the state tournament, DeLeon could taste victory. He was ranked No. 1 going into the finals and didn’t focus on what Kadin Stutzman, the Atlantic senior he faced, might do. “I just focused on myself.”

Stutzman got out to a 1-0 lead with a second period escape, and took a 2-0 lead on a third-period penalty. DeLeon scored on an escape at the 1:55 mark of the third, and nearly earned a late takedown to send it to overtime, but was called for stalling with 18 seconds to go. When the match ended, Stutzman had the title, DeLeon had a new goal.

This year, he wants that win to be attached to his name. He has already committed to the University of Nebraska. He is determined to up his ACT scores so he can get an even better scholarship (he has a 3.75 grade point average) and he looks to one day working in a medical field, perhaps as a physical therapist or a physician’s assistant.

Oddly, studying helps provide balance. “If you’re lazy in one thing, eventually, you’re going to be lazy in another thing,” he says. “So it’s important to be consistent throughout all aspects.”

DeLeon “eats clean” (“I wrestle the best when I keep it clean”), sticks to a rigid schedule, and looks forward to the day when he gets a second chance.

Pugh is right there with him. Interestingly, he gained some inspiration from the TV show, “Ted Lasso.”

“It’s just the simple thing of believing in yourself,” he says. “The power of that is a big thing. That’s what’s got us this far. Now, we just have to figure out the rest of it.”