Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kenzie Foley hits the ball against West Delaware in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet passes the ball against West Delaware in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Madison Harms hits the ball against West Delaware's Claire Demmer in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
From left, West Delaware's Ava Hauser sets the ball against Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Abby Wisecup and Madison Harms in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Madison Harms hits the ball against West Delaware's JoAnna Voss in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kenzie Foley hits the ball against West Delaware's Claire Demmer, left, and Macey Kleitsch in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Elle Sneller hits the ball against West Delaware's Claire Demmer, left, and JoAnna Voss in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton players, including Kenzie Foley, right, celebrate after the win against West Delaware in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Here’s a state volleyball tournament fact for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton program that has made three appearances in the last four years at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Those teams Renee Winkel has been coaching in that time have never won or lost by a sweep in any of the five matches they have played. The trend continued Tuesday afternoon in first-round Class 4A state action.
Top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton overcame Game 2 attack errors and then rallied from a 16-12 Game 4 deficit to pull out a 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21 win over a fast-attacking West Delaware squad. Kenzie Foley, who entered the state tournament ranked sixth in the state with 458 kills, added 20 more to that total while state veterans Madison Harms and Elle Sneller tallied 14 and 12 kills, respectively.
“No one is going to give us the game,” said Foley. “We have to earn it. We have to play our game. We try to focus on our side rather than focus on other side and what they’re doing. We really tried to stop their offense, what they did and then, putting it down on our side.”
“Even though we’ve been here before, West Delaware is a good team,” said Winkel, whose Missouri River Activities Conference champions will take a 35-6 record into Thursday’s Noon semifinal match.
“It wasn’t a typical one (versus) eight match-up. They were able to force us out of our comfort zone and we kind of started to beat ourselves a little bit. But what I love about our team, our team recognized that, they were able to shake it off and move on from there.”
Claire Demmer, a 5-10 senior West Delaware outside hitter, believes the Hawks’ high-tempo offense took the Warriors out of their game.
Recruited to play volleyball at Cedar Rapids’ Kirkwood Community College where she will study dental hygiene, Demmer pounded 15 kills and sported .367 kill efficiency for a school which last reached state in 2015, the year it won the 4A title.
“We work on it during practice, the fast tempo,” said Demmer. “Other teams can’t get a fast tempo so we get a good pass and the set to Macey (Kleitsch) and then me to the middle or someone else hits. You could see their heads spinning. Not many teams hit like us. They don’t see it coming and we keep bringing it.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which trimmed a 17-8 Game 2 deficit to 22-19 on an Abby Wisecup kill, led throughout the third set. However, a service error and an attack error helped West Delaware (33-11), the East Division WaMaC Conference champions, to leads of 13-8 and 14-9 midway through Game 4.
Harms, who has committed to compete in both volleyball and track at South Dakota, blocked Demmer for a 19-all tie, Sneller snapped the deadlock on a kill and Abby Minten added an ace serve for a 21-19 lead.
Sneller, a 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter, scored two of the Warriors’ final three points to complete the comeback, both on kills. Sandwiched between her points was a combined block from Harms and Maya Schmidt.
“All of the points coming up to that were a big team effort,” said Sneller. “It’s definitely a spark of adrenaline to know what you did moves you on to the next round. It’s awesome.”
“Elle has been a great threat all year,” said Winkel. “That’s kind of what has kept our team so balanced. Everyone’s focused on Madison and Kenzie as great players. Then Elle comes out of nowhere and gets some wide-open kills. She can put it anywhere she wants.”
Schmidt provided 42 assists and 12 digs for a team that improved to 15-5 against state-ranked teams this season. Foley contributed 14 digs and three block assists, while back row players Mia Gamet and Brooklyn Huberty contributed 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
Emma Salker, a 5-11 freshman middle hitter, chipped in with five kills, one solo block and four block assists for a team which is destined to limit their errors as the state tournament run continues.
“It takes guts and one thing this team does, they find a way to win,” said Winkel. “They have a sense of calm under a deficit like that. They almost accept it as a challenge. I tell them it doesn’t need to be so stressful all the time, but they seem to like the drama of it.”