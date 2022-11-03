Sioux Center moves on to state volleyball championship game

CORALVILLE — They expected it.

Upsetting the top-ranked team in Class 3A wasn't a matter of if for Sioux Center's volleyball team. It was a matter of when.

"It kind of feels like it should have happened," Warriors setter Willow Bleeker said. "We came to work."

If people weren't aware of Sioux Center prior to Wednesday afternoon, they are now.

Behind an effort of 21 blocks, 17 of them assisted and 87 digs, the fourth-ranked Warriors stunned Des Moines Christian 22-25, 25-20, 30-28, 26-24 in the semifinals at Xtream Arena.

"They're going to go out there and maximize every opportunity they have," Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp said. "None of these schools in 3A have ever seen us before."

For the first time in potentially school history, the Warriors (32-3) will play for a state championship on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. It will face second-ranked Davenport Assumption, who swept third-ranked Mount Vernon.

The two programs well over three hours away have never faced each other.

"We're up for the challenge," outside hitter Reagan Jansen said.

Sioux Center had just a couple blocks in the opening set, but it didn't do anything rash.

It was as simple as getting there on time.

"We knew that blocking was going to be crucial," Oldenkamp said. "It was a matter of executing it. You have to see it on the court."

Makenna Walhof and Bleeker were the two that arrived for 19 combined assisted blocks. They flustered the Lions hitters with constant pressure at the front of the net.

At one point in the second, the Warriors took the lead on three straight blocks. Walhof set a new all-time and 3A record for assisted blocks at the state tournament with 11.

The previous best in all-classifications in the rally scoring era was a three-way tie with 10 and the best in 3A was a four-way tie with seven.

"The first set, we struggled and you could see that," Bleeker said. "We knew who their go-to (hitters) were, we got in their heads and (we) were able to capitalize on that."

Sets three and four were nail-biters.

Both the Warriors and Lions had three chances apiece to take the swing set. On par with most of the afternoon, a block from the Walhof/Bleeker combo sealed the win for the former.

"You got to be ready for anybody," Oldenkamp said.

Sioux Center built leads of seven and nine points on the strengths of at least six-point runs. Des Moines Christian (46-6) wasn't about to be evicted from Coralville easily.

The Lions answered with a 10-1 outburst to tie the set at 20 apiece. They avoided one match point a Gabby Lombardi kill, who finished with a match-high 20 of them.

"They got rid of their first two timeouts really early," Jansen said. "We let them come back and get back into the game. We weren't going to let them have it."

That was the last time Des Moines Christian scored.

Reagan Jansen slammed down the final of her team-best 15 kills and Vos' 10th kill created a euphoric scene on the Sioux Center side of the court. Margo Schuiteman chipped in 12 kills.

The Warriors ran DMC out of town.

"Defense this tournament has been amazing," Bleeker said. "Having good blocking makes the defense be able to play that much better."

Sioux Center rallied down seven and eight points, respectively, in the opener to get within one point. A kill from Maren Miller and an attacking error gave the Lions a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors came back from 5-1 early in the second to lead and eventually square the match at one. Bleeker finished with 41 assists and paced the back row with 18 digs.

"That brings a great culture of what we're doing," Oldenkamp said.

Assumption awaits in the finals. It snared a close quarterfinal encounter with Osage then took care of business in the semifinals versus Mount Vernon.

The Knights are in their first state volleyball title match.

"We're very fiery, lot of energy on the floor," Bleeker said. "We've been in big games. I think that will help ease our nerves."