SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa — Sioux Central's Jacob Hargens erupted for a school-record 53 points as the Rebels stayed unbeaten with a 91-85 thrilling overtime win over Newell-Fonda Tuesday night.

Hargens, the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, broke the former single-game scoring record of 42 jointly held by Brad Ripke (2012) and Austin Glawe (2013).

In Tuesday night's game, Hargens, was 18-of-26 from the field, and 17-of-22 from the free throw stripe. The 6-foot-2-inch senior guard also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and dished out six assists.

The Rebels, who trailed 46-33 at halftime, trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half before rallying to force the extra period.

Carter Boettcher added 25 points for Sioux Central, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 2A, as the Rebels improved to 20-0.

Hargens, Iowa's third-leading scoring, and Newell-Fonda's Carter Sievers, the state's top scorer, dueled throughout the game. Both players are returning All-State selections.

Sievers, who averages 28.3 points per game, finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and four assists Tuesday night.

Hargens, a Dordt University recruit, raised his season average to 27.3 points per game. He has connected on 65.3 percent of his shots.

His 56-point output Tuesday night is the most in an Iowa boys high school game since Central City's Nick Reid scored 76 vs. East Buchanan on Feb. 4, 2019, according to a check of Iowa High School Athletic Association archives. With 1,844 career points, Hargens is now 80th on the state's all-time career list, a point behind Steve Eddie, who played for nearby Albert City-Truesdale from 1986-89, according to IHSAA records.

Sioux Central, the top seed in the IGSAA's Class 2A Substate 2, closes out its regular season at Hinton Thursday night.

Max Carlson and Ryan Greenfield added 12 points Tuesday night for Newell-Fonda, which fell to 14-4. The Mustangs finish the regular season at Ridge View Friday night.