SIOUX CITY – The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers catcher Wilfredo Gimenez the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending Aug. 27.

Gimenez went 9-for-21 during the week with four home runs, driving in nine runs and scoring seven runs. The native of Maracay, Venezuela hit homers in back-to-back games twice during the week as Sioux City kept pace in the American Association playoff race.

Gimenez capped off the week driving in all three runs for Sioux City in the team’s series-finale win 3-2 over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday. He gave the X’s the lead in the first inning on an RBI single off lefty Tyler Grauer then two innings later hit a two-run blast to left to make it 3-0.

Saturday night he also hit a solo home run and drove in two more runs with a rocket off the center field wall that went for a long single.

The first-year Explorer had four multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 game where he hit two doubles and a homer with three RBI and scoring three runs in a 9-4 win over the Milkmen on August 23.