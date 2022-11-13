Sioux City Musketeers beat Des Moines in shootout

SIOUX CITY -- Ryan Conmy scored a pair of goals, Ben Doran scored the lone goal in the shootout and Axel Mangbo saved all three attempts by the Des Moines Buccaneers as the Sioux City Musketeers came away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

The Musketeers opened the scoring at the 5:03 mark of the first period as Conmy netted his first of two goals to give the Muskies a 1-0 lead.

That goal was answered back by Des Moines’ Braden Rourke who found the back of the net to tie things up 1-1.

A power play that bled over into the second period provided the Musketeers a chance to take the lead. Conmy scored his team leading tenth of the season off a no look pass from Ben Doran to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead into the third period.

In that third period however the Bucs once again found the net. Braedon Ford punched in a fluttering puck to tie the game 2-2 and send it to overtime.

Neither team lit the lamp on the extra period leading to the shootout. Doran was Sioux City’s second shooter and finished on a backhand shot to give the Muskies the advantage. Axel Mangbo stopped 25 of 27 Des Moines shot attempts including all three in the shootout to secure the win for the Musketeers.

Sioux City (7-6-2) finished off the rare three game weekend sweep and now have 16 points in the Western Conference standings, tied with Waterloo for third place.

The Musketeers will not play again until Nov. 23 when they face off against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.