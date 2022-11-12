Sioux City Musketeers clips Sioux Falls, 3-2

SIOUX FALLS - A late power play goal from Dylan Godbout lifted the Sioux City Musketeers past the Sioux Falls Stampede, 3-2, on Friday night.

The Stampede grabbed the first lead of the night on a power play goal from Ryan Gordon at the 5:42 mark of the first period.

The Musketeers tied it up soon after on Ty Hanson’s first USHL goal at the 7:25 mark.

A quiet second period was eventually broken by Sam Deckhut’s third goal of the season as he found the top shelf to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead.

Sioux Falls responded at 8:09 in the third period on a Nick Ring goal to tie the contest 2-2. But the Musketeers capitalized on their lone power play of the night to take the lead for good. Dylan Godbout scored on the man advantage to give Sioux City a 3-2 lead at the 13:55 mark of the third. The goal held as the game winner as Axel Mango stopped the 28 of 30 shots that he faced to earn the win and received the games second star.

Xavier Medina, despite the loss, was still awarded the third star as he turned aside 36 out of 39 shots.

Deckhut was awarded the game's first star by collecting a goal and an assist.

Sioux City and Sioux Falls were set to face each other again on Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. The Musketeers will then play a third game in a third consecutive day when they host the Des Moines Buccaneers at 3:05 pm. on Sunday.