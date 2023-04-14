SIOUX CITY -- With frigid temps, strong winds, rain and even a chance of snow in the forecast for Saturday, Sioux City Relays officials have decided to cancel the last day of the track and field championship.

"You just can't really do something good in that kind of weather," Relays co-director Bob Prince said. "We don't like to do it. You wish you could wait until six o'clock in the morning to find out if you're absolutely right, but there's travel and everything else to consider."

Before meet leaders made the final call late Friday night, over half of the high schools set to compete Saturday had already called to say they would not be sending their athletes, citing the expected inclement weather.

"We already were looing at weaker competition, and certainly a scramble to reseed everything, which we could have done," Prince said.

Relay officials also consulted with college athletes and coaches who already traveled to Elwood Olson Stadium for Friday's first day of events.

"The consensus was that it was the right decision," he said.

High temps in the mid-40s are expected Saturday, with scattered showers and few isolated thunderstorms, with strong northwesterly winds, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. With wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, temperatures are expected to feel more like the low 30s.

Though accumulations are mostly expected to remain below a half inc, isolated pocke5ts of heavier amounts will be possible, according to the weather service, with snow possible in some areas by the evening hours.

"It's the cold, the wind and the rain, with not very much improvement throughout the day," Prince said.

Annually set for early to mid-April, the Sioux City Relays has historically struggled with inclement weather. In 2018, the second day was cancelled due to a late spring blizzard that struck the region. Prince said meet officials have shaved off a day due to weather on at least three other occasions since he's been involved with the Relays.

In 2020, both days were called off as COVID gripped the nation.

No varisty high school athletes competed Friday in the first day of the Relays. A number of men's and women's college field and running events were contested, along with the traditional running events for local middle school and freshman athletes.