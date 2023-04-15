SIOUX CITY — Ellen Dougherty Mangieri recalled running in the cold and rain at the Sioux City Relays during her days at East High School.

I think there was maybe one year where the weather was great, so this is so typical, right," Mangieri said Saturday. "That's was it was cancelled today."

With frigid temps, strong winds, rain and even a chance of snow in the forecast, Relays officials late Friday night called off the second day of the annual two-day track and field championship.

In addition to hosting dozens of races and field events Saturday, meet officials had planned to introduce three new inductees into the Relay Hall of Fame at Elwood Olson Stadium Saturday. Instead, officials honored Dogherty Mangieri, Betsy Bies Alexanderson and Greg Merrigan at a luncheon at the Wheelhouse Restaurant.

Mangieri starred in track and cross country at East from 2006 to 2010, while Alexanderson was a standout track and cross country athlete at Yankton High School from 2003-2007. Merrill is the Relays longtime public address announcer.

Alexanderson, who won championships in the 3000 and 1500 runs and 4x800-meter at the Sioux City Relays, recalled getting up "very early" in the morning to run in the 3000. Looking through this year's program and seeing her name among the past winners makes it all worth it, she said.

"It was cool to see in the 3000 meters specifically, we had girls from Yankton win that event like eight years in a row," she said.

Mangieri, who won the 400-meter hurdles and ran on four East 4x400-meter winning-relay teams at the Relays, remembered the top-notch competition at the Sioux City meet, which remains one of the last and best chances for Iowa high school athletes to qualify for the Drake Relays.

"You're trhing to run the fasted time you possibly could in order to get a good seed at Drake," she said.

Inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's rack and Field Hall of Fame in 2020, Mangieri went on to competed in track and field at the University of Nebraska, where she was a part of a BIG 10 championship team in 2012. Today, a medical device sales representative, she now lives in Peoria, Ill. with her husband, P.J. Mangieri, and two children, Lucille and Josey. Her medi

Keeping up with her two children, ages 2 1/2 and 15 months has limited her opportunities to run. "But I have a Pelatron bike," she added. "I love riding that bike. It's become like my new thing in place of running to get back into it."

Alexanderson, who went on to compete at the University of Oregon, running on a Pac 10 championship team in 2009, was inducted into the Yankton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in September 2021.

Today, she teaches English and coaches cross country and track and field at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, with her husband Dorian and two-year-old Sloane. The couple are expecting their second child in June.

Alexanderson said coaching has given her a new perspective on the sport.

"I've had to figure out how to coach runners strategically," she said. "It's been fun to get more involved in the stragategy and technique."

One of her athletes, JoJo Jourdon, is one of the state's top distance running, drawing interest from college recruiters.

Held each year in early to mid-April, the Sioux City Relays has historically struggled with inclement weather. In 2018, the second day was cancelled due to a late spring blizzard that struck the region. Prince said meet officials have shaved off a day due to weather on at least three other occasions since he's been involved with the Relays.

Co-director Bob Prince said relay officials thought long and hard before deciding to cancel Saturday's events.

Before making that call late Friday night, over half of the high schools set to compete had already sent word they would not be sending their athletes, citing the expected inclement weather.

Relay officials also consulted with college athletes and coaches who already traveled to Elwood Olson Stadium for Friday's first day of events.

"The consensus was that it was the right decision," he said.

No varsity high school athletes competed Friday in the first day of the Relays. A number of men's and women's college field and running events were contested, along with the traditional running events for local middle school and freshman athletes.