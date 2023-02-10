Eric Hoak used to have his name on the board overlooking the swimming pool at North High School. His backstroke record stood for 17 years. And then, it was broken three times.

“One of those times was by someone on my team right now,” he says proudly.

A former car dealer, Hoak was convinced 11 years ago to take over the Sioux City Spartans – a combined team of students from eight area schools. Today, that hybrid team is in Iowa City to compete for state honors.

Last year, Kohen Rankin, a Boyden-Hull High School senior, won the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke – proof the Spartans are contenders.

“We definitely have a shot,” says Drake Van Meter, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton student who’s the Spartans' only senior in the state competition. “We have good talent. We can do something big.”

Finding their focus

At practice, the eight boys from seven schools (the Spartans draw from 13 schools) are all business. Working on cutting time and preparing for state, they are easily recognizable: All but Van Meter dyed their hair blond as a bonding experience.

“I showed up at school and other students asked, ‘Why is your hair blond?’ And I said, “We made state,” says Heelan’s Britton Patee. “And they thought that was pretty cool.”

The concept is largely a branding thing. It identifies the eight as state-bound swimmers and, hopefully, it encourages others to consider the sport.

The Spartans (named, presumably, after the warriors in “300”) resulted because most area schools didn’t have enough participants to field a team – particularly one that could compete in relays. Instead of abandoning the sport, they joined forces and, says Hoak, “it has been a real blessing for me.”

In addition to keeping him in the swim of things, it’s a way to offer teenagers the kind of discipline needed for later life. Spartans don’t amble in for a 4 p.m. practice. They’re in the water at 4 p.m. They learn about teamwork, responsibility and goal-setting. They learn how to cut time off their results and they learn how to help others.

Embracing teamwork

Hailing from schools that are rivals in other sports, the Spartans swimmers are fully invested in one another. They go into their routines without prompting and freely offer encouragement as they race down the lanes.

Hunter Henrich, a sophomore from Akron, says the hard work is rewarding. “It might seem tough in the beginning, but it all pays off in the end.” He went to his first state meet last year and was surprised at what he saw. Larger schools – with several thousand students – can field big teams and dominate. Smaller schools need the power that comes from joining forces.

Other students often don’t consider swimming because it doesn’t have a presence at their schools. Kids, Henrich says, “are scared of the challenge. But once you try it, it gets easier and easier.”

Building for the future

While this may be a “building” year for the Spartans, they’re likely to have a strong team the next two years. With sophomores like Patee and Henrich (who’s in two relays and an individual event), big results could be in store.

Hudson Vonk and Kellen Dean, juniors from Sioux Center, have learned plenty about work ethic and that could help carry them into a successful senior year.

“The adrenaline rush in swimming is completely different from any other sport,” Vonk says. “Most other sports you get this two-hour window to give your best effort. Here, you’ve got one race where you’ve got 22 seconds to go as fast as you can. When you’re in the water, you don’t have much time to think about anything. You just go.”

Those daily practices (there’s a different emphasis each time in the pool) can be tough on the body. “You definitely get tired,” Vonk says. But when they see the results, the effort is worth it. Last year’s ninth place finish in team totals fueled the team for this year.

Van Meter, the rebel who didn’t dye his hair, says this year’s state tournament will be bittersweet. Even though he’s a baseball player – and likely to continue beyond high school – he knows swimming holds a special place in life.

“Ever since I was 4, I’ve been a swimmer,” he says. “These are such good kids and I love them so much. They work so hard and they’ve pushed me to be a better person and a better teammate.”

For Hoak, too, the experience has been educational. When he started coaching, two students – both freshmen – made it to state. Last year, he had a state champion.

“Some of the joy does go away if you focus on winning,” Hoak admits. “I want this to be enjoyable for them and, some years, we get lucky. When it’s over, I just want them to say they had fun. Isn't that what high school's supposed to be?”