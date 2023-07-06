SIOUX CITY -- Four Sioux City Explorers have been selected for the American Association All-Star game July 18 in Milwaukee.

Third baseman Matt Lloyd was picked as a starter for the West Division team, while outfielder Vince Fernandez was tabbed as a bench player.

Solomon Bates and Kent Hasler will be part of the West Division's pitching staff.

Loyd is among the league's top hitters, sporting a .331 average with seven home runs and 29 RBIs, through Wednesday.

Fernandez leads the team in home runs and RBIs with 11 and 37, respectively.

Bates is one of the league's top pitchers, posting a 6-4 record and 3.42 ERA. The right hander has struck out 83 in 70.2 innings, through Wednesday.

Hasler is second on the team in wins (3); ERA (2.30) and strikeouts (48).

The Milwaukee Milkmen will host the All-Star Game at the team's home park, Franklin Field, starting at 6:35 p.m. on July 18.

The two-day event, which kicks off with a Home Run Derby on July 17, will also featured a beer festival, golf outing, live music, and a variety of kids activities around the Ballpark Commons campus.