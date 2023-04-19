SIOUX CITY -- Top-ranked Bishop Heelan held off a late rally by Sioux City East, staying unbeaten with a 3-2 victory in boys soccer action at East Middle School Tuesday night.

The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead in the first period as Sergio Mejagnos scored on a penalty kick and a Alex Suarez goal assisted by Jorge Velasquez.

Velasquez' goal in the second period, assisted by Shane Sanderson, put the Crusaders up 3-0.

East then closed the gap to 3-2 on a East Beni Puelele goal, assisted by Jacob Borrall, and a Jack Conlon unassisted goal.

Goalkeeper Landon Block picked up the win for Heelan, which moved to 4-0 overall. The Crusaders were ranked No. 1 in Class 1A in the Iowa High School Coaches Association's most recent poll.

Ivan Arreola had nine saves for the Black Raiders, who slipped to 3-4.

Sioux City North 5, Le Mars 0

Five different Stars scored goals in Tuesday night's MRAC win at Leeds Elementary School.

Vereak Mai Meng and Michael Avery scored goals to put North up 2-0 after the first period. Geb Mekonnen scored at the 58:40 mark of the third period, assisted by Isaac Roge, and Milton Medina tacked on a goal at the 63:51 mark, assisted by Isaiah Rogel,

Goalkeeper Caleb Cross put in the final goal on a penalty kick at the 78:5 mark. Cross recorded seven saves as the Stars improved to 6-2.

John Andrea had five saves for the Bulldogs, who fell to 5-4.

South Sioux City 4, Mount Micahel Benedictine, Elkhorn 0

Sophomore Hugo Luperco scored two goals to help lead the Cardinals to a win Tuesday night.

Junior Eban Avalos and senior Riquelme Valdovinos added a goal each for South Sioux City, which improved to 8-2.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

The Warriors won their first game of the season Tuesday night to improve to 1-5.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-6.

No individual statistics were immediately available.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Sioux City West 0

Jonathan Amado's goal in the first period wound up being the game winner Tuesday night.

The Wolverines, ranked 14th in the IHSCA's latest Class 3A poll, slipped to 3-2.

The Lynx improved to 3-4.

Spencer 9, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Senior Owen Olson erupted for four goals in Tuesday night's blowout win.

Freshman Cayden Brewer assisted on three goals for No. 9-ranked Spencer, which improved to 5-1. Eli Hookfin picked up the win, recording six saves.

Sam Chambers scored the lone goal for the Orags, who fell to 0-5.

West Sioux 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Sophomore Tranquilino Flores Topete scored two goals to help lead the Falcons to a win Tuesday night.

Freshman Alan Flores contributed two assists for West Sioux, which improved to 5-3.

The Nighthawks fell to 1-5.