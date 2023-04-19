SIOUX CITY -- Top-ranked Bishop Heelan held off a late rally by Sioux City East, staying unbeaten with a 3-2 victory in boys soccer action at East Middle School Tuesday night.
The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead in the first period as Sergio Mejagnos scored on a penalty kick and a Alex Suarez goal assisted by Jorge Velasquez.
Velasquez' goal in the second period, assisted by Shane Sanderson, put the Crusaders up 3-0.
East then closed the gap to 3-2 on a East Beni Puelele goal, assisted by Jacob Borrall, and a Jack Conlon unassisted goal.
Goalkeeper Landon Block picked up the win for Heelan, which moved to 4-0 overall. The Crusaders were ranked No. 1 in Class 1A in the Iowa High School Coaches Association's most recent poll.
Ivan Arreola had nine saves for the Black Raiders, who slipped to 3-4.
Sioux City North 5, Le Mars 0
Five different Stars scored goals in Tuesday night's MRAC win at Leeds Elementary School.
Vereak Mai Meng and Michael Avery scored goals to put North up 2-0 after the first period. Geb Mekonnen scored at the 58:40 mark of the third period, assisted by Isaac Roge, and Milton Medina tacked on a goal at the 63:51 mark, assisted by Isaiah Rogel,
Goalkeeper Caleb Cross put in the final goal on a penalty kick at the 78:5 mark. Cross recorded seven saves as the Stars improved to 6-2.
John Andrea had five saves for the Bulldogs, who fell to 5-4.
South Sioux City 4, Mount Micahel Benedictine, Elkhorn 0
Sophomore Hugo Luperco scored two goals to help lead the Cardinals to a win Tuesday night.
Junior Eban Avalos and senior Riquelme Valdovinos added a goal each for South Sioux City, which improved to 8-2.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
The Warriors won their first game of the season Tuesday night to improve to 1-5.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-6.
No individual statistics were immediately available.
Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Sioux City West 0
Jonathan Amado's goal in the first period wound up being the game winner Tuesday night.
The Wolverines, ranked 14th in the IHSCA's latest Class 3A poll, slipped to 3-2.
The Lynx improved to 3-4.
Spencer 9, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Senior Owen Olson erupted for four goals in Tuesday night's blowout win.
Freshman Cayden Brewer assisted on three goals for No. 9-ranked Spencer, which improved to 5-1. Eli Hookfin picked up the win, recording six saves.
Sam Chambers scored the lone goal for the Orags, who fell to 0-5.
West Sioux 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Sophomore Tranquilino Flores Topete scored two goals to help lead the Falcons to a win Tuesday night.
Freshman Alan Flores contributed two assists for West Sioux, which improved to 5-3.
The Nighthawks fell to 1-5.