NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A youth girls team from Siouxland has qualified for the USA Volleyball National Championship, July 3-6, in Chicago.

The MVP United 16 Red earned a bid to the tournament after winning the Show Me National Qualifier in Kansas City last weekend.

The local club team, comprised of players from Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota, entered the 46-team USA Division as the 27th seed. After three days of competition, MVP United 16 Red finished with an 8-2 record against teams from eight different states. Four of the matches went to three sets.

“We faced tough competition from start to finish, MVP United assistant coach and volleyball director, Melissa Smith. "We didn’t start the tournament strong, but the girls rallied together and ended the tournament playing some of their best volleyball to date! It was a total team effort with each of the athletes contributing at key times during the ten-game tourney."

Rick Pruett, the head coach and club director, noted the team finished better than any club program in the region at the qualifer, which he said "speaks volumes of the talent of this team and our club.”

“This was an amazing accomplishment for 16 Red and MVP as a whole,” Pruett said. “The girls were focused and came to win on championship day. We struggled through a couple of losses the first two days, but the team managed the games well and stayed in a poised position during the long tournament."

The 10 team members, which hail from six area high schools, include: Bailey Boeve (Hinton); Maliyah Hacker (Bishop Heelan); Jadyn Hofmeyer (Unity Christian); Hollie Peterson and Maddy Jackson (Sioux City East); Addie Kleis and Claire Munch (Dakota Valley); and Ava Lloyd, Ireland Jackson and Kinslee Walrod, (Sioux City North).

This was the team's second national qualifier, with the first occuring at Red Rock Rave in Las Vegas in April 2022. The USA Division is a division higher than the team competed at in the 2022 AAU National Championships, where they took home the 15 Club National Title.

MVP United Volleyball Club is based at the CNOS Fieldhouse in North Sioux City.