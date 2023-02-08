SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Jada Newberg scored 21 points as the Bishop Heelan girls cruised past South Sioux City 57-25 Tuesday night.

Abby Lee added 10 points for the Crusaders, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 4A.

Brooklyn Heineman's 10 points topped the scoring for the Cardinals.

Heelan improved to 18-2, while South Sioux City fell to 9-11.

Sioux City East 57, Le Mars 44

Trishelle Miller's 21 points led three Black Raiders in double figures in Tuesday night's Missouri River Athletic Conference victory.

Alexandra Flattery added 19 points and Hudsyn Ranschau added 15 for East, ranked No. 14 in Iowa Class 5A.

Metta Skov's 13 points led the Bulldogs, who fell to 11-9 overall.

East improved to 15-4.

Westwood 66, Woodbine 57

Ashlyn Davis registered a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead the No. 5-ranked Rebels over the No. 10-ranked Tigers Tuesday night.

Jaeden Ferris and Brenna Johnson each added 13 points for Westwood, which improved to 19-1. Johnson also contributed 10 rebounds for the Rebels, ranked No. 5 in Iowa Class 1A.

Addison Erickson's 15 points led Woodbine, which fell to 20-2.

The two teams were assigned to the same Class 1A regional and likely will meet again in the regional finals.

West Lyon 49, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Emily TerWee scored 18 points and Evy Knoblock added 17 as the No. 15 Wildcats upset the No. 3 Generals Tuesday night.

Marissa Ackerman led S-O with 14 points and Zoe Ackerman added 12.

West Lyon improved to 16-5, while the Generals slipped to 18-3.

Hinton 69, River Valley 35

Ashlyn Kovarna scored 15 points to lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Makenzie Hughes' 7 points topped the scoring for the Wolverines, who fell to 6-12.

Hinton, ranked No. 11 in Iowa Class 2A, improved to 17-3.

Remsen St. Mary's 53, Trinity Christian 21

Whitney Jensen scored 21 points and Mya Bunkers added 12 for the Hawks in Tuesday night's blowout win.

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 1A, finished the regular season 20-1.

Anna Postma's 7 topped the scoring for the Tigers, who closed the regular season at 8-12.

Rock Valley 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Kavri Van Kekerix scored 22 points and Tielyr Rozeboom added 17 for the Rockets in Tuesday night's Siouxland Conference victory.

Lili Fleming's nine points topped the scoring for the Dutchmen, who fell to 7-14. Rock Valley evened its record at 10-10.

West Monona 78, Missouri Valley 35

Kacy Miller scored 19 points to lead the Spartans to a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Ella Myler's 15 points led the Lady Reds, who fell to 3-18. West Monona improved to 13-8.

West Sioux 46, Gehlen Catholic 36

Elizabeth Westra tallied 14 points and Mia Danielson added 11 in the Falcons' victory Tuesday night.

Larissa Pohlen's 13 points led the Jays, who fell to 8-13. West Sioux improved to 8-12.

Unity Christian 74, MMCRU 42

Gracie Schoonhoven's 22 points led three Knights in double figures in Tuesday's non-conference victory.

Jaelye Woudstra added 18 points and Cassady Dekkers had 17 for Unity, ranked No. 10 in Iowa Class 3A.

The Knights improved to 16-5, while the Royals fell to 14-6. No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.

Spirit Lake 61, Western Christian 56

The Indians improved to 10-11 with Tuesday night's non-conference victory.

Makenna Fedders' 16 points led three Wolfpack players in double figures. Bentley Bliek added 13 points and Stella Winterfeld had 10 for Western, which slipped to 3-18.

Newell-Fonda 84, Sioux Central 55

McKenna Sievers' 19 points led four Mustangs in double figures in Tuesday night's game featuring two state-ranked teams.

Mary Walker added 14, followed by Kinzee Hinders (12) and Kierra Jungers (11).

Morgan Christian and Avery Wilson both scored 17 points for the Rebels, who also received 11 from Kendra Casey.

Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 1A, closed out the regular season 18-2. Sioux Central, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, fell to 15-6.

OABCIG 53, Alta-Aurelia 47

Alex Schroeder scored 21 points and Krista Sibenaller added 16 for the Falcons in Tuesday night's non-conference win.

OABCIG improved to 8-11, while the Warriors dropped to 10-11. No individual statistics were immediately available for A-A.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, South O'Brien 50

Kylee Schiphoff's 22 points led three Hawks in double figures in Tuesday night's regular season finale for both teams.

Moriah Otto added 14 points and Elise Haack had 10 for H-M-S, which finished 3-17.

Taja Conley's 13 points topped the scoring for the Wolverines, who lost all 21 games in the regular season.

Okoboji 59, Sheldon 45

Carly Carstens's 17 points led three Pioneers in double figures in Tuesday night's victory.

Ava Packebush added 11 points and Lynnae Abrahamson had 10 for Okoboji, which improved to 10-12.

Claire Johnson's game-high 24 points led the Orabs, who slipped to 3-18.