Siouxland high school girls basketball roundup: Sioux City East glides past North, Le Mars edges out Western Christian, Ponca stays winning, EPJ victorious

WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Alex Arenas' 21 points led three Wakefield girls in double-figures as the Trojans rolled past Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61-44 Thursday night.

Jordan Metzler added 19 points and Daveigh Munter-McAfee chipped in with 15 as Wakefield won their sixth straight to raise their season record to 13-5.

Wakefield jumped out to 22-9 lead after the first quarter, and kept the margin at 13 at halftime, 38-25. Wakefield outscored LCC 23-19 in the second half.

Mallory Eriksen led the Bears with 19 points and Mollie Schutte added 10. LCC fell to 8-10.

Wakefield vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge basketball Wakefield's Jordan Metzler goes up for a shot against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in Wakefield, Neb., Thursday night. Wakefield won 61-44.

Wakefield vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge basketball Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Mallory Eriksen goes up for a shot, defended by Wakefield's MaKenna Decker, left, and Jordan Metzler, right, in Wak…

Wakefield vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge basketball Wakefield's Alex Arenas shoots a layup during Wakefield vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge basketball action in Wakefield, Neb., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Sioux City East 66, Sioux City North 33

Trishelle Miller scored 18 points as the Black Raiders rolled to a Missouri River Conference win over their crosstown rivals Thursday night.

Alexandra Flattery added 12 points for No. 11-ranked East, which improved to 12-2 overall.

Natalie Rassmussen topped the scoring for North with nine points. The Stars fell to 3-14 overall.

Dakota Valley 60, Sioux Falls Christian 48

Jorja Van Den Hul scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Dakota XII Conference win Thursday night.

Emersen Mead aded 10 points for Dakota Valley, which broke the game open by outscoring Sioux Falls Christian 19-8 in the fourth quarter.

Le Mars 65, Western Christian 56

Sarah Brown and Metta Skov each scored 14 points in the Bulldogs' non-conference victory Thursday night.

Madi Huls added 10 for Le Mars, which improved to 9-7.

Stella Winterfeld, Keana Wynja and Makenna Fedders all scored 10 points for the Wolfpack, which slipped to 3-14.

Unity Christian 74, MOC/Floyd Valley 36

Gracie Schoonhoven poured in 34 points to lead the Knights to a non-conference win over their crosstown rivals Thursday night.

Schoonhoven also dished out four assists, raising her career total 501.

Katelyn Zevenbergen added 10 points for No. 2-ranked Unity, which improved to 12-3.

Adyson Jeltema's 13 points led the Dutchmen, who fell to 6-10.

Ponca 51, Wynot 28

Samantha Ehlers scored 18 points and Gracen Evans added 10 for the Indians as they improved to 16-1.

Amber Lawson's 10 points led the Blue Devils, who slipped to 10-7.

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44

Kaitlyn Van Roekel's 18 points led three Huskies in double figures in Thursday night's win.

Bentlee Kollbaum added 11 and Cera Schmitz had 10 for EP-J.

Hinton 68, South O'Brien 26

Bailey Boeve's 16 points led three Blackhawks in double figurs as they cruised to a War Eagle Conference win.

Ashlyn Kovarna added 14 points and Natalee Junck had 12 for No. 15-ranked Hinton, which improved to 12-3 overall.

Takara Conley's eight points topped the scoring for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-17.

West Lyon 56, West Sioux 45

The Wildcats improved to 12-4 Thursday night.

Molly Hulshof scored 13 points and Mia Danielson added 12 for the Falcons, who slipped to 7-9.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Lyon.

Okoboji 57, Sheldon 54

Ava Packebush scored 28 points and Carly Carstens added 14 for the Pioneers in Thursday night's Siouxland Conference win.

Claire Johnson scpred 24 points to lead the Orabs, who fell to 3-13. The Pioneers fell to 5-12.

