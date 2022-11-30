Six USD players earn All-Valley honors

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Six South Dakota football players have been named to the 2022 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team as selected by media, head coaches and sports information directors.

The six selections equal the most by the program since joining the Valley in 2012.

USD honorees include first-team selections Dalton Godfrey and Stephen Hillis and second-team selections Alex Jensen, Brock Mogensen, Myles Harden and John Bickle. Carter Bell, Travis Theis, Wesley Eliodor and Isaac Erbes earned honorable mention.

Godfrey joins alum Darin Greenfield as three-time all-MVFC honorees. Jensen and Mogensen are now two-time all-conference performers. Harden and Bickle are all-MVFC for the first time.

Godfrey is a returning all-American long snapper and the first specialist in coach Bob Nielson's 30 years to be named a team captain. He worked with both a new punter and kicker this season in Bickle and Eddie Ogamba. The Coyotes led the Valley and ranked in the top-10 nationally in net punting (39 ypp).

Hillis, of Hartington, Neb., led the Valley and ranked fourth nationally with 114 tackles from his middle linebacker position. He led the Coyotes with 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and was credited with six pass breakups.

Jensen has earned all-Valley honors for the second year in a row. He earned Valley Player of the Week honors after helping USD rack up 560 yards in a win against Cal Poly in the season opener. He was part of a unit that averaged 122 yards rushing and 163 yards passing this season.

Mogensen ranked second in the Valley and 14th nationally with 104 tackles during the regular season. He lined up next to Hillis at middle linebacker. Mogensen had 1.5 tackles-for-loss and led the Coyotes with seven quarterback hurries.

Harden forced more turnovers through the first four games – six – than all but three players nationally during the regular season. The cornerback was the Coyotes' third-leading tackler before sustaining a season-ending injury at the end of game six.

Bickle finished second in the Valley and 18th nationally with a 42.4-yard punt average. He helped USD lead the Valley and rank in the top-10 nationally in net punting.

Bell, Theis and Eliodor earned honorable mention honors for the second year in a row. Bell caught 23 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns and returned eight punts for 115 yards. Eliodor led USD with 30 catches for 482 yards and his six touchdown catches were fourth-most in the Valley. Erbes started all 11 games at right guard and aided USD to two games with more than 200 yards rushing.

USD also had a league-high four players on the Valley's All-Newcomer Team.

The list includes quarterback Aidan Bouman, running back Shomari Lawrence, Bickle and outside linebacker Michael Scott. It marks the second-most Coyotes on the team since USD joined the league in 2012.