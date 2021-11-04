Briar Cliff women's soccer wins in shootout

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff women's soccer moves on to the GPAC semifinal round after a shootout win over Dakota Wesleyan Thursday at Faber Field.

The No. 2 seeded Chargers and the Tigers were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and went scoreless in two overtime periods before taking a 5-4 shootout win.

After a scoreless first half, the Tigers struck first in the 84th minute after Charger goalie Darrien Sclafani was shown a red card. Kamryn Harrop sent a cross that deflected off Lesley Chavez right to Jozy Bardsley who gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Sonja Rao scored the equalizer in the 86th minute, converting on her third penalty kick of the season. Briar Cliff held the Tigers scoreless in both overtime periods, while only playing with 10 players and didn't allow a single shot.

Both teams started the penalty shootout with four straight goals. Alexis Thompson missed wide and opened the door for Hannah Shuttleworth to close out the match. Shuttleworth put away the penalty kick as BCU took the shootout 5-4.

Rao, Alkire, Suarez and Ariana Rodriguez also converted penalty kicks for the Chargers.

Tia Lisy and Taylor Alkire led the Chargers with three shots on goal. Makayla Thorvun and Flor Suarez each put two shots on frame.

Briar Cliff advances to the GPAC semifinal round for the second year in a row.

