Prep roundup: East boys soccer takes down Sergeant Bluff-Luton

The Sioux City East soccer team scored its first win of the year on Monday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as the Black Raiders beat the Warriors, 3-1.
East scored its first goal at the 35 minute mark of the first half, to take a 1-0 lead. After halftime, East struck quickly, with another goal in the first minute to take a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors finally got on the board with 28 minutes remaining in the game, but the Black Raiders added one more score at the 69 minute mark to take a 3-1 lead, which ended up as the final score.
With the win, East improved to 1-0 on the season, while Sergeant Bluff fell to 1-1. The Black Raiders will play in a tournament on Saturday at Lewis Central, and the Warriors will play at South Sioux on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Sioux City East 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
The Black Raiders girls team dominated the Warriors on Monday, earning a 5-0 win to improve to 1-0 on the season. East will play again on Saturday, at Tri-Center.
Sergeant Bluff fell to 0-1, and will play Thursday at Lewis Central.
Lewis Central 10, Denison 0: The Lewis Central girls soccer team walloped Denison on Monday, 10-0, as the Lady Monarchs fell to 0-1 on the season.
Denison finished the night with just two shots on goal, compared to 24 for Lewis Central. Lewis Central made six goals in the first half, and four in the second.
"Tonight was a tough night for the Lady Monarchs," head coach Nick Bradley said. "Lewis Central is a very fast and aggressive team. They control the ball well and have multiple players who can score from outside the 18. As a team, we gave ourselves several opportunities to push the ball up the field. We did a nice job of hustling and trying to find the open girl."
Glenwood 3, Sioux City West 2
The Sioux City West girls' soccer team made a game of Monday's competition against Glenwood, but couldn't quite pull off the win. The Wolverines fell to the Rams, 3-2.
West went into halftime trailing the Rams, 2-0, but tied the game in the second half thanks to goals from junior Emma Smallcomb and senior Gabby Rivera. The game went into overtime, and Glenwood came out with the winning goal.
With the loss, West's record falls to 1-1 on the season.