Prep roundup: East soccer takes down Sergeant Bluff-Luton

The Sioux City East soccer team scored its first win of the year on Monday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as the Black Raiders beat the Warriors, 3-1.

East scored its first goal at the 35 minute mark of the first half, to take a 1-0 lead. After halftime, East struck quickly, with another goal in the first minute to take a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors finally got on the board with 28 minutes remaining in the game, but the Black Raiders added one more score at the 69 minute mark to take a 3-1 lead, which ended up as the final score.

With the win, East improved to 1-0 on the season, while Sergeant Bluff fell to 1-1. The Black Raiders will play in a tournament on Saturday at Lewis Central, and the Warriors will play at South Sioux on Thursday.

