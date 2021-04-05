 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: East soccer takes down Sergeant Bluff-Luton
0 comments

Prep roundup: East soccer takes down Sergeant Bluff-Luton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City East vs Sioux City North boys soccer

East's Giovanny Landa-Romero stops the ball in front of North's Enio Garcia-Chinchilla during Sioux City North vs Sioux City East Class 3A boys substate soccer played Monday, May 20, 2019, in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

The Sioux City East soccer team scored its first win of the year on Monday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as the Black Raiders beat the Warriors, 3-1. 

East scored its first goal at the 35 minute mark of the first half, to take a 1-0 lead. After halftime, East struck quickly, with another goal in the first minute to take a 2-0 lead. 

The Warriors finally got on the board with 28 minutes remaining in the game, but the Black Raiders added one more score at the 69 minute mark to take a 3-1 lead, which ended up as the final score. 

With the win, East improved to 1-0 on the season, while Sergeant Bluff fell to 1-1. The Black Raiders will play in a tournament on Saturday at Lewis Central, and the Warriors will play at South Sioux on Thursday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News