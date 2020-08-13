Bishop Heelan graduate Betsy Maxfield plays big off-the-field role for Sporting KC

Betsy Maxfield is going to play a major role for the Sporting KC soccer club for the remainder this summer, and it won’t be on the soccer pitch.
Maxfield, whose maiden name is Pollard, is a former Bishop Heelan High School soccer player and she believed that first step helped her in the long journey en route to being the Director of Player Care for Sporting KC, one of the members of Major League Soccer.
Maxfield’s job is to focus on the off-pitch logistics for the players throughout the entire Sporting KC system. She helps more than 160 players across three entities — Sporting KC, Sporting KC II and the Sporting KC Academy — with all off-the-field needs.
Sporting KC competed in the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida earlier this summer and the club will resume its regular season when it plays Aug. 23 at home against Minnesota United FC.
Before its match against the Loons, Sporting KC’s players will try to settle into the Kansas City area, meaning they’ll likely turn to Maxfield for help.
“I do more supporting them off the field with negotiating car deals, buying houses, registering for classes, social security, visas, bank accounts, those sorts of stuff,” Maxfield said. “So, it's trying to counteract the thought of living in fear.”
That fear doesn’t necessarily linger with the younger players. Some of the members with Sporting KC often ask Maxfield with questions about buying a car or opening a bank account. Each situation is different.
For example, Sporting KC has several U.S. players who can relocate from one city over to the City of Fountains.
However, the organization also has players who don’t speak English, or they’re so young and haven’t had to deal with things adults commonly have experienced.
Foreign players have to get a social security number.
“Number one is making sure that they're settled,” Maxfield said. “Settled is taking care of key things, even though they are least interested in social security and cards and bank accounts, but we need those in order to pay you. So it’s about explaining that.
“Then they're most interested in having a place to live,” Maxfield said. “So taking them through the process of different areas and apartments versus houses, and should you purchase, should you not? Depending on the length of your contract and our city is unlike Chicago or New York where public transportation is key, you basically need a car here. But I think it's kind of funny, but at the same time, if you're coming from Croatia or Belgium or outside Paris, you don't really care what state you're in. You just want to have a nice house and a nice apartment.”
Like many people, Maxfield had to work from home during the pandemic. She didn’t say it was harder to work at home with two kids, but she admitted it was different.
She compared it to a juggling act, trying to help players get their necessary documents while being a mom at home.
Maxfield graduated from Bishop Heelan in 1996 and visited Sioux City last month before the MLS season resumed Wednesday between FC Dallas and Nashville SC.
She enjoys coming back to the Siouxland and went with her family to Okoboji for a weekend.
When in Sioux City, she enjoys driving down Hamilton Boulevard and remembering the times she spent at Memorial Field.
“I think the most special part is the friendships you form and still to this day, three of my best friends I still talk to every day, I played high school soccer with and club soccer with, and that's kind of where the bond, why we all bonded is because of soccer,” Maxfield said.
Maxfield credited the Crusaders for helping her build her future. Without playing at Heelan, Maxfield wondered whether she’d be where she is now.
After playing at Heelan, Maxfield went played college soccer at the University of Kansas from 1996 to 1999. She was a goalkeeper.
After that, she took an internship with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, since they were under the same ownership at that time.
She then worked with the U.S. Soccer Federation and served as general manager of the David Beckham Academy in the mid-2000s.
Her job with the David Beckham Academy was dealing with the business aspects.
“So whether it was advertising the Academy, advertising, helping hire some of the coaches, going through the budget, deciding what our price points are going to be for the different camps and clinics we would operate. Going through our equipment needs and if we need to buy anything else,” Maxfield said.
Maxfield joined Sporting KC in 2009 when the organization was known as the Kansas City Wizards.
“It's definitely all connected,” Maxfield said. “I was able to have a good high school and club career that then landed me to go to KU. And from there, I was able to fall in love with the game even more as I did growing up. And I'm one of the lucky ones that gets to work in their hobby.”
