Bishop Heelan graduate Betsy Maxfield plays big off-the-field role for Sporting KC

For example, Sporting KC has several U.S. players who can relocate from one city over to the City of Fountains.

However, the organization also has players who don’t speak English, or they’re so young and haven’t had to deal with things adults commonly have experienced.

Foreign players have to get a social security number.

“Number one is making sure that they're settled,” Maxfield said. “Settled is taking care of key things, even though they are least interested in social security and cards and bank accounts, but we need those in order to pay you. So it’s about explaining that.

“Then they're most interested in having a place to live,” Maxfield said. “So taking them through the process of different areas and apartments versus houses, and should you purchase, should you not? Depending on the length of your contract and our city is unlike Chicago or New York where public transportation is key, you basically need a car here. But I think it's kind of funny, but at the same time, if you're coming from Croatia or Belgium or outside Paris, you don't really care what state you're in. You just want to have a nice house and a nice apartment.”