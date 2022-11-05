Briar Cliff, Dordt head to semi-finals for GPAC soccer tournament

SIOUX CITY — The Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason women’s and men's soccer tournament quarterfinal round is complete.

The top seed in the women's tournament, regular-season champion Jamestown, moved on with a 3-1 win over the eighth seed Doane. On the other side of the bracket, Briar Cliff, the two seed, needed overtime to get by seventh seed Concordia by a score of 3-1. The new overtime rules in 2022 are that there is no “golden goal” and teams play a pair of 10-minute overtime periods. If still tied, teams would then go to a shootout.

The three seed Hastings blanked the sixth seed Morningside 3-0. The fourth seed Midland defeated the five seed Dordt by a score of 3-1.

In the semi-finals Saturday, Briar Cliff will host Hastings at 1 p.m. Midland will travel to Jamestown for a 1 p.m. match. The two winners will meet for the championship on Nov. 10.

In the men's quarterfinals, top seed and regular season champion Hastings, needed overtime to defeat the eighth seed Mount Marty by a score of 1-0. Concordia, the two seed, downed seventh seed Briar Cliff 2-0.

On the other side of the bracket the three seed Dordt advanced with a 3-1 win over six seed Morningside. Fourth seed Northwestern was upset by a score of 1-0 at the hands of the five seed Midland.

The semifinals will be played on Nov. 8, with Dordt traveling to Concordia for a 5 p.m. match and Midland at Hastings for a 7 p.m. contest.