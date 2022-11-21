Briar Cliff women's soccer loses in regional tournament

SIOUX CITY -- In a snowy NAIA National Tournament contest in Michigan, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team's fell in the opening round 3-1 to Cumberland of Tennessee last Thursday.

"We had some good moments, but it was not enough to get us through," said head coach Clark Charlestin. "It was a solid fall, our aspirations will remain high for the future. We will do a deep analysis on areas that we need to improve and we will get to work."

Cumberland's Haley Stevens scored the first goal of the game in the opening minute of play off Evelyn Jimenez's assist. The Phoenix held a 1-0 lead until the 32nd minute, when Tia Lisy sent a cross that found Taylor Alkire who scored the header to tie the game at 1-1.

The Chargers took three shots in the opening half, while the Phoenix had 11 shots. Ruby Campa was key in the first half, making four saves to keep Cumberland to the one goal.

After a Cumberland goal in the 54th minute, the Chargers had a prime scoring opportunity two minutes later. Briar Cliff sent a corner kick that found Lisy whose shot ricochet off the crossbar, the side post and ended up in the keeper's hands.

The Phoenix added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute to take a 3-1 advantage.

The Chargers took 10 shots with six on goal, compared to 20 and nine on goal for Cumberland. BC was awarded seven corner kicks to the Phoenix's four.

Hannah Shuttleworth took three shots to lead BC. Lisy, Mady Soumare and Alkire all took two shots apiece. Soumare and Alkire each put two shots on net. Campa made six saves in her 90 minutes in net.

Briar Cliff ends the season with a 13-3-4 overall record and 10-0-2 in the GPAC.