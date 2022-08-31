Briar Cliff women's soccer records first clean sheet of season

SIOUX CITY — One down. Nine to go.

The Briar Cliff University women’s soccer team (1-1-0) earned its first win of the season on Wednesday, a 2-0 shutout of MidAmerica Nazarene at Faber Field.

It’s also the first shutout of the season, and the Chargers are hoping to have 10 “clean sheets” to their schedule.

“These ladies played fantastic,” said graduate assistant coach Howard Sturgeon, filling in for absent head coach Clark Charlestin. “As a coaching staff, we had a game plan. We wanted to stick to it, but I thought the first 15 minutes was a little bit shaky. The girls rallied around each other and a couple water breaks helped so we could reinforce that message.”

Last season, the Chargers had seven shutouts, and five of them came consecutively.

The Chargers are off to a fast start to get to 10 shutouts.

“Last year’s group was an excellent group, and it’s hard to beat, but one thing for us is that we have a lot of returning seniors, so it’s going to be similar to this year,” Sturgeon said. “We have a lot of exciting newcomers here, so we’ll see how they’ll do once the season picks up.”

One freshman who Sturgeon said has impressed the coaching staff is freshman Sydney Robbins from Billings, Montana.

“She does a lot of running for us, and takes pressure and drives us out,” Robbins said. “Sydney does have an important job. She’s very athletic and very powerful.”

The Chargers and Pioneers stayed scoreless for 36-plus minutes, but Mady Soumare broke the ice with a goal at the 36-minute, 23-second mark.

It was an unassisted goal, and she leads BCU with two goals in two matches.

Chargers senior Taylor Alkire scored the insurance goal in the 60th minute.

“It was a cross and I saw an opportunity to put it in and I didn’t have anyone around me,” said the senior from Porterville, California. “I went through with it. I was relentless, just like how our coaches told us to be.”

Bailee Hackey helped Alkire get the assist, and Alkire is on the board with a goal in 2022. She led the Chargers with 16 last season.

Of course, the Chargers defense needed to do its job in order to secure the clean sheet.

The Pioneers outshot the Chargers 15-12, but goalkeeper Ruby Campa made sure none of those got past her.

Out of MidAmerica Nazarene’s 15 shots, nine were on goal. Campa saved all nine.

Campa takes the spot of Darrien Sclafani, who spent all 1,668 minutes in goal for the Chargers last season.

“Our team is excited to get a shutout at home, where we haven’t lost in a lot of years,” Alkire said. “It’s the chemistry within the core group and influencing the newcomers and transfers so that we’re all on the wavelength. The thing I like about the newcomers is that they’re all relentless and they push us returners to be better.”

Leon makes return home

Perhaps the loudest cheers were on the visitors’ side of the bleachers on Wednesday.

That’s because West High School grad Bella Leon was home as a member of the Pioneers.

Leon played the entirety of the match, and her family and friends were cheering her on for all 90 minutes.

Leon appreciated them coming over to watch her play on a weekday afternoon.

Leon never played a match at Faber Field.

“I got into Sioux City on the bus, and I got butterflies in my stomach,” Leon said. “It’s cool to be back. All I could hear them was helping me out. They were encouraging me. I love their support. They really mean the world to me.”

Leon left for the Olathe, Kansas, university on July 31, and because of her busy in-season schedule, she hasn’t had a chance to escape home.

Even though it was just an afternoon, Leon was glad to be back in her hometown.

“It’s been a while, but I got butterflies thinking I was going to see my family,” Leon said. “I was nervous going into the match. I wanted to play for them. I really do wish I could stay tonight, but it’s OK.”

Leon has taken one shot in 137 minutes of play for the Pioneers. While she wishes she could spend more time in Sioux City, she was happy to go home with her new soccer family.

“I love the home vibe,” Leon said. “I love how faith-driven we are. I’m very Christian, and I’m strong in my beliefs. They’re very supportive. When I was recruited by them, I trained with them and right when I stepped on the field with them, I felt very comfortable. I can be myself.”

Leon was second in goals scored last spring with the Wolverines, as she scored 13 times. She took 74 shots on goal.

The West grad also helped the West 4x100-meter relay team as the No. 3 leg on the Class 4A championship squad.