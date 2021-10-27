COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women fall to Midland

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team had its 11-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday afternoon, as the Chargers fell to Midland by a 2-0 score.

Sydney Herran of Midland scored the first of Midland's two goals at 9:31 in the first half, with an assist from Natalie Mejia, and the Warriors scored a team goal at 68:17.

Midland took only five shots in the game, compared to 13 for Briar Cliff. Warriors goaltender Mackenzie Smith had four saves in the contest, while Chargers' goalie Darrien Sclafani had two saves and two goals allowed.

The loss was the Chargers' first GPAC defeat of the season, and dropped Briar Cliff to 12-2. Midland improved to 21-4.

Briar Cliff will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown.

BCU MEN 1, MIDLAND 0: The Briar Cliff men's soccer team grinded out a 1-0 win in the rain on Wednesday at Memorial Field.

The match was scoreless for the first 51 minutes until Leonardo Davalos found the back of the goal at the 52-minute, 11-second mark of the match.

Jacob Harvey had the assist to the goal.

BCU outshot Midland 14-9, and the Chargers had six shots on goal.

There were four different Chargers who took two shots, and Harvey was one of those.

Leonardo Faria recorded the shutout as BCU's goalie, and he made five saves.

