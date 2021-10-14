College roundup: Briar Cliff women take down Morningside

SIOUX CITY-- The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team took down Morningside on Wednesday by a 4-1 score, as three goals in the second half lifted the Chargers to a victory over the Mustangs.

The game was knotted up at 0-0 as the two teams approached halftime, but Briar Cliff's Megan Siqueiros hit one in at 44:04 with an assist from Hannah Shuttleworth. Three minutes into the second half, Ariana Rodriguez made it 2-0 with another Briar Cliff goal.

Taylor Hill put the score at 3-0 with a goal at 78:57, but Morningside finally got on the board with a score from Samantha O'Roy at the 81:37 mark. Five minutes later, Flor Suarez scored the final goal of the day, as Briar Cliff sealed the three goal victory.

Briar Cliff took 24 shots in the game, while Morningside took nine. The win improves the Chargers record to 11-1, and 9-0 in conference play, good for first place in the GPAC standings.

Morningside fell to 7-4-1, and 4-2 in conference, tied for seventh in the GPAC.

Men's soccer

Briar Cliff 4, Morningside 3: The Briar Cliff men's soccer team beat Morningside 4-3 in double overtime on Wednesday, as the Chargers improved to 7-1 in conference play.

Morningside took an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Gero Zarbo at 12:02, and the score remained 1-0 until a flurry of goals after the 66 minute mark. Victor Beker scored an unassisted goal to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead, but Sebastian Justiniano and Leonardo Davalos tied it at 2-2 with back to back goals.

At 76 minutes, Jakob Fronmueller scored to put Morningside up 3-2, but the Chargers' Gabriel Moretto tied it up again with a goal at 88:56.

The teams went through one OT without a result, but at 106:51, Bernardo Torres won it for the Chargers with a goal, as Briar Cliff took the match, 4-3.

Morningside took 22 shots in the game, with Briar Cliff took 16. Mustangs goalie Bjarne Huth had one save in five opportunities, while Leandro Faria had six saves for Briar Cliff.

The loss drops Morningside to 5-3 in GPAC play, good for fourth place behind Hastings.

