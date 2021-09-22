College roundup: Briar Cliff women's soccer thumps Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY-- The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team beat Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday by a 4-0 score. The Chargers scored all four of their goals in the second half of the match.

After going into halftime tied at 0-0, Briar Cliff finally broke out at the 47:44 mark, with an unassisted goal from Hannah Shuttleworth. Six minutes later, Tia Lisy scored the first of her two goals, with an assist from Shuttleworth.

At the 70:06 mark of the game, the Taylors teamed up, with Taylor Hill scoring a goal with an assist from Taylor Alkire.

Finally, Lisy scored her second goal of the game at 88:55, with Gemma White providing the assist.

Dakota Wesleyan goalie Isabella Gregg had seven saves in Briar Cliff's 11 shots on goal, while Chargers goalie Darrien Sclafani had three saves.

Briar Cliff finished the match with 14 total shots on goal. With the win, the Chargers improved to 6-1-0, with Dakota Wesleyan fell to 3-4-0.

The Chargers will play next on Sunday, at Mount Marty University.

