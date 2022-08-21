College Roundup: Coyotes fall to Northern Iowa 2-1

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- A late goal from Joana Zanin wasn't enough as the Coyotes fell 2-1 to Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers (2-0-0) got on the board first in the first half.

Nearly ten minutes into the match, Ashley Harrington assisted on a Caroline Hazen goal to put Northern Iowa up 1-0. Hazen put two shots out in the game, one on goal.

The Coyotes and Panthers played to a draw for the remainder of the half, as neither side could put a shot past the goalkeepers. The Coyotes were unable to get a shot off in the first half, while the Panthers had five shots in the half.

Fifteen seconds into the second half, the Panthers doubled their lead. Olivia Knoepfle assisted on a Lauren Heinsch goal to give UNI a 2-0 lead.

The Coyotes got four shots off in the second half to the Panthers five. In the 83rd minute, Zanin scored on an assist from Ashby Johnston to cut the UNI lead to one.

The Coyotes fell to 0-2-0 on the season while the Panthers improve to 2-0-0.

USD is back home at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex Thursday to take on Colorado State at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Metropolitan State 4, Dordt 1: Metropolitan State scored three first half goals to defeat Dordt 4-1 Saturday afternoon.

Riley Ostler tallied two goals for the Metropolitan State, both in the first six minutes in the half.

Isa Durkin scored the first goal of the game three minutes into the match. In the blink of an eye, the Defenders were down 3-0.

Three minutes into the second half, Karinna Tel scored a goal for the Defenders to make it a 3-1 match.

Metropolitan State added one more insurance goal in the 66th minute by Miriam Caballero.

Jenna Wright recorded nine saves for the Defenders, who dropped to 0-2-0 on the season.

Dordt is back in action at home Saturday against Nebraska Wesleyan.

Men's soccer

Metropolitan State 2, Dordt 0: Aidan Bates and Adam Perez scored one goal apiece for the Roadrunners in a 2-0 win over Dordt Saturday.

Both goals came in the first half. Bates scored in the sixth minutes and Perez in the 44th minute to give the Roadrunners the advantage.

The Defenders tallied eight shots in the match, four of which were on goal.

The Roadrunners tallied 14 shots and six were on goal. Dordt goalie Mitch Dryden recorded four saves.

Dordt hosts Trinity Christian and Ottawa Sept. 2 and 3 for its home opener next up.