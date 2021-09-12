College roundup: Morningside men's soccer crushes St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn-- The Morningside University men's soccer team earned a 5-1 win on Saturday over St. Cloud State, as the Mustangs won their third straight game to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Morningside scored all five of its goals in the first half, as Moritz Lusch and Robin Thomala each scored a pair, while forward Johannes Lang scored once. The Mustangs finished the match with nine shots on goal, while St. Cloud State had four.
Lusch scored his goals in quick succession, with the first coming at 10:20, and the next one at 11:18. Lang then scored his goal at 12:55, and Thomala's came at the 16:15 and 26:16 marks.
Emmanuel Iwe was the lone scorer for the Huskies. His goal came at the 58:28 mark of the game.
Morningside is now 3-1 overall, and will host Presentation College on Thursday.
Graceland 3, Briar Cliff 0: The Briar Cliff men's soccer team fell to Graceland on Saturday by a 3-0 score. Graceland scored one of its goals in the first half, and two in the second.
Briar Cliff finished with four saves for the match, while Graceland had seven.
With the loss, the Chargers fell to 3-4. The team will host Dordt on Wednesday.
Women's Soccer
Northwestern Oklahoma State 4, Wayne State 1: The Wayne State women's soccer team fell to 0-2-1 on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats scored first with a goal from Megan Philips at the 43:06 mark of the first half, but the Rangers responded with a flurry of second half scores.
Isabella Mcmillan scored one at 64:50, with an assist from Cynthia Armas. At 77:11, Callie Haneborg made it a 2-1 score with a goal of her own. A minute later, Tiara Campbell put the score at 3-1.
Four minutes later, Camobell scored again with an assist from McMillan, to put the game at its final score of 4-1.
The Rangers and Wildcats each finished the game with three saves.
Wayne State will play its next match on Friday, when the Wildcats host Minnesota State.
Briar Cliff 2, Mid-American Nazarene 1: The Briar Cliff women's soccer team beat Mid-American Nazarene on Saturday by a 2-1 score, as the Chargers improved to 2-1 on the season.
MNU's Morgan Hill scored the first goal of the game at 3:09 in the first, but BCU's Taylor Alkire responded with two goals of her own on the day, one at 7:34 and one at 54:44.
The Chargers will host Dordt on Wednesday.