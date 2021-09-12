College roundup: Morningside men's soccer crushes St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn-- The Morningside University men's soccer team earned a 5-1 win on Saturday over St. Cloud State, as the Mustangs won their third straight game to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Morningside scored all five of its goals in the first half, as Moritz Lusch and Robin Thomala each scored a pair, while forward Johannes Lang scored once. The Mustangs finished the match with nine shots on goal, while St. Cloud State had four.

Lusch scored his goals in quick succession, with the first coming at 10:20, and the next one at 11:18. Lang then scored his goal at 12:55, and Thomala's came at the 16:15 and 26:16 marks.

Emmanuel Iwe was the lone scorer for the Huskies. His goal came at the 58:28 mark of the game.

Morningside is now 3-1 overall, and will host Presentation College on Thursday.

Graceland 3, Briar Cliff 0: The Briar Cliff men's soccer team fell to Graceland on Saturday by a 3-0 score. Graceland scored one of its goals in the first half, and two in the second.

Briar Cliff finished with four saves for the match, while Graceland had seven.

With the loss, the Chargers fell to 3-4. The team will host Dordt on Wednesday.