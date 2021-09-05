College roundup: Morningside men's soccer takes down Cardinal Stritch

Morningside University defeats Concordia University at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University men's soccer team earned its first win of the season on Sunday against Cardinal Stritch University, as the Mustangs won the game with a goal from Noah Aniser in second overtime.

The game was a defensive battle, as both team's managed five shots on goal. Morningside goalie Bjarne Huth and Cardinal Stritch's Alexandre Baranes each made four saves, but Wolvers relief goalie Liam Downey gave up the game winner.

With the win, Morningside improved to 1-1. The Mustangs next game is Wednesday, at home against Bellevue.

Morningside women lose to Wolves

The Morningside University women's soccer team lost to Cardinal Stritch University on Sunday, as a first half goal from Mari Sagstad was enough to boost the Wolves to a victory.

Morningside attempted just two shots on goal in the contest, while Cardinal Stritch had five. Mustangs goalie Sarah Finn had four saves in the game, with one goal allowed.

The loss dropped Morningside to 1-1 on the season, while the Wolves improved to 2-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0