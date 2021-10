SIOUX CITY-- The Morningside University women's soccer team took down Dordt on Sunday by a 1-0 score, as Morningside freshman Ebba Torgner scored the game's lone goal at 58:54 in the second half.

Mustangs' goalie Sarah Finn finished with four saves on the day, while Dordt's Jenna Wright had seven on eight opportunities. The win improves Morningside's record to 7-3-1 on the season, while Dordt falls to 7-5-1.

The Mustangs will host Briar Cliff on Wednesday, and Dordt will host Northwestern.

