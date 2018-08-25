YORK, Neb. -- Sebastian Justiniano recorded a hat trick while leading Briar Cliff to a season-opening 5-0 over York (Neb.) on Saturday.
Justiniano scored three of Briar Cliff’s four first-half goals. Rodrigo Oliveiro’s second assist of the game at the 21:15 mark of the first half on the second of Justiniano’s goals gave the Chargers a 3-0 lead.
Mattia Pace and Jacob Harvey also assisted on Justiniano’s goals. Sandwiched between Justiniano’s first two goals was a goal from Jake Dube.
Briar Cliff, which had a 16-8 shots-on-goal advantage, also received a second-half goal from Jonas Reinke. Goaltender Alex Theobald turned in four saves.
OTTAWA 3, DORDT 2: Ottawa (Kan.) scored two second-half goals to hold off Dordt in Kansas on Saturday.
The Defenders scored first 1:41 into the match with a goal off the foot of Garrett Goodson. Ottawa tied the score in the 27th minute off a tally from Lewis Verdouw.
Verouw gave his team the lead 2-1 when he scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Aaron Kavanagh. Twenty-four seconds later Dordt tied the score at 2-all.
Ottawa got the game-winner from Jose Alberto Garcia in the 88th minute.
Dordt's Bryce Lindquist made three saves as Ottawa outshot the Defenders (1-1) 11-9.
Women
OTTAWA 4, Dordt 1: No. 16 Ottawa got a pair of goals from Leigh-Anne Bartlett as it got the win over the Defenders (1-1) in Kansas on Saturday.
The Defenders' lone goal came from Alaina Van Zalen in the 60th minute. Brooke Mays had a goal and two assists for Ottawa and Bartlett added an assist to go with her two goals.
YORK 1, BRIAR CLIFF 0: York (Neb.) got a goal from Carmen Zavala in the 11th minute and Sam Blazek made eight saves to secure the victory Saturday.
Briar Cliff managed 16 shots to just five for York, but the Chargers could not find the back of the net. Sarah Young made four saves in net for BCU.
BENEDICTINE 8, NORTHWESTERN 0: No. 2 Benedictine scored four goals in each half to earn the victory on Saturday.
Anna Romano and Nicole Kelly both had two goals apiece for Benedictine.
Northwestern was outshot 31-0.