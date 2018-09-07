OMAHA – Aline Reinkober and Keelie Fothergill both scored one goal as the Creighton women’s soccer team defeated South Dakota 2-1 in overtime in a non-conference match here Friday.
Reinkober scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute to give Creighton a 1-0 lead. USD’s Amanda Carpio scored an unassisted goal in the 15th minute to tie the game at 1-all. Fothergill then scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute off an assist from Ansley Atkinson.
Katie Sullivan recorded four saves for Creighton (3-3) and Parker Rytz tallied nine saves for USD (2-2-2).