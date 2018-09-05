STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Dordt women's soccer team blanked Buena Vista 5-0 on Wednesday.
Kenzie Bousema scored first in the 16th minute from 25 yards out and Rachel Zuidema made it 2-0 at halftime with a tally in the 26th minute.
Bousema would get the hat trick as she scored the first two goals of the second half. The first one came off an assist from Hannah Glynn. Alaina Van Zalen scored the final goal in the 64th minute.
The Defenders outshot the Beavers 12-9 as Delynne Zevenbergen made four saves for Dordt.
Dordt is 2-3 on the season while BVU is 0-2.
Men
DORDT 1, BVU 0: The Defenders got the lone goal of the match in the 48th minute when Colton Schreur scored off an assist from Eric Bourdo.
Dordt outshot BVU 14-12 as Defender goalkeeper Seth Lewison made two saves. The Beavers' Manuel Aguilar made two saves.
Dordt improves to 3-2 while Buena Vista is 0-3.