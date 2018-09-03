ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Morningside got two goals in both half and saw Tristain Beaulieu stop the only shot she faced in goal as the Mustangs blanked Presentation 4-0 here Monday.
Merle Bublitz had a pair of goals on five shots while Cristal DeLaTorre and Paytn Harmon had a goal each. Oceanna Brenden had an assist.
Morningside outshot the Saints 14-1 for shots on goal.
The Mustangs are now 1-1-1 on the season.
PROVIDENCE 2, BRIAR CLIFF 1 (OT): The Chargers struck first on Taylor Hill's tally in the 42nd minute, but Providence tied the match in the 55th minute by Jenna Evertz and Isabel Cardenas had the winning tally in overtime.
BCU goalkeeper Sarah Young made 12 saves as Providence outshot the Chargers 23-8.
Briar Cliff is now 0-3-1 on the season.
COLORADO CHRISTIAN 3, WAYNE STATE 1: Colorado Christian proved to be too much for the Wildcats Monday afternoon, winning by a 3-1 margin in the second game of the season.
The Cougars entered the scoresheet in the 18th minute, after a Stephanie Muchow rebound from a Cougar corner kick. Colorado Christian doubled its lead in the 39th, scoring directly from a corner kick for Renee De La Torre's first of the season.
Wayne State halved the deficit only minutes later off a corner kick of their own. Senior defender Alexis Strothers headed the cross from Sophia Ketchmark into the upper left corner to get the Wildcats back into the game trailing 2-1 going into the break.
Colorado Christian outshot the Wildcats 13-5 and 7-3 shots on goal on the day, as freshman goalkeeper Aylssa Bagley collected four saves on the afternoon.
Men
BRIAR CLIFF 1, PROVIDENCE 0: Briar Cliff scored the only goal of the game to earn the victory on Monday.
Sebastian Justiniano scored off an assist from Mattia Pace in the 20th minute.
Chargers goalkeeper Lorenzo Volta made five saves for the shutout.
Briar Cliff is now 2-1 on the season.
MORNINGSIDE 5, PRESENTATION 1: The Mustangs scored three goals in the first half to breeze to victory on Monday.
Austin Lingel had a hat trick while Moritz Lusch and Okan Goelge added a goal apiece for Morningside.
Pedro Fernandes made one save in net for the Mustangs who outshot Presentation 17-3 for shots on goal.