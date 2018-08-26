VERMILLION, S.D. – Head coach Michael Thomas picked up his first victory at South Dakota behind a pair of goals from Kellee Willer in a 3-0 triumph over Chicago State Sunday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
Thomas, in his first year with the program, has now guided the Coyotes to a 1-1-2 overall record while Chicago State falls to 0-2-1.
Willer gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute with an assist from Alexis Mitchell. Running down the right sideline, Mitchell sent her pass into Willer at the top of the penalty box, outrunning the Cougar defender. She sent her shot past the diving CSU goalkeeper on the right side of the net.
The goal would hold until the 66th minute when Willer tallied her second goal of the contest. Dani Brown pushed a pass to Tiannah Moore on the right side of the box, who then sent a pass to Willer at the top of the six-yard box. Willer one-touched the ball into the left side of the net, scoring her sixth-career goal.
Brown put an exclamation point on the victory as the sophomore tallied her first-career goal in the 88th minute.
The Coyotes controlled possession much of the match, tallying 13 shots, landing seven on frame. Chicago State attempted four shots and did not have a corner kick as goalkeeper Parker Rytz notched her second shutout of the season.
MEN
SOUTH DAKOTA MINES 4, MORNINGSIDE 1: Ian Debois had a hat trick and Georg Martinez had one of three goals in the second half for the Hardrockers as they knocked off the Mustangs in their season opener in Rapid City, South Dakota, Sunday.
Morningside's lone goal came from Murat Turan in the 69th minute and it was assisted by Moritz Lusch.
The Mustangs were outshot 12-9 overall as they prepare to play Ottawa (Kan.) on Saturday.