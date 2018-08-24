KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dordt borke a scoreless tie with a pair of second-half goals to pick up the 2-0 victory over Avila (Mo.) here Friday.
Alaina Van Zalen and Kenzie Bousema had the tallies for the Defenders as they outshot their hosts 12-6 overall and 8-3 with shots on goal.
Dordt goalkeeper Karlee Kuyvenhoven made three saves to record the victory.
The Defenders are 1-0 to start the season as they prepare to play Ottawa (Kan.) on Saturday at noon.
SOUTH DAKOTA 1, EASTERN WASHINGTON 1: The South Dakota women’s soccer team battle to a 1-all tie in a non-conference match with Eastern Washington on Friday in Cheney, Washington.
After a scoreless first half, USD’s Amanda Carpio scored in the 53rd minute off an assist from Kellee Willer. Jenny Chavez scored in the 76th minute off an assist from Allison Raniere to tie the game at 1-all.
Goalkeeper Parker Rytz recorded 11 saves for USD (0-1-2) while Kelsee Winston notched one save for Eastern Washington (1-1-1).
MEN
DORDT 3, AVILA 1: Dordt scored a a pair of second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie and earn the victory on Friday.
Garrett Goodson, Jebadiah and Jose Benitez had the goals for the Defenders while Goodson and Gideon DeGraaf both had assists.
Dordt, which is 1-0, goalkeeper Seth Lewison made a pair of saves to get the win.