German-heavy roster leads Morningside soccer to success

SIOUX CITY — Take a look at the roster for the Morningside men’s soccer team, and you might notice something interesting. Of the 35 players that suit up for the Mustangs, 28 come from Europe.
But in terms of numbers, one country stands above the rest.
There are currently 18 German players on the roster for Morningside, along with three players from the Netherlands, three from Denmark, three from England, and one player each from Sweden, Italy, and Brazil.
Why the heavy European, and especially German, presence at a small, private, liberal arts college in Sioux City, Iowa? For head coach Tom Maxon, it is due to three factors. Attitude, skills, and smarts.
Maxon was a U.S. military kid who spent the first 16 years of his life in Germany, and speaks the language fluently. This leads to a degree of comfortability for international players who speak to Maxon and the Mustangs’ other players and coaches over Skype during the recruiting process.
When you are trying to convince a player to travel over 4,000 miles to attend school and play soccer at your college, speaking the language and having more than a dozen fellow Germans on your roster goes a long way.
“A lot of Germans who come here see the roster before, and they’re shocked at the amount of Germans that we have,” junior forward Okan Golge said. “It really works out as a feeling of comfort. You have an easier time connecting I think, and the overall experience is a little easier with a couple landsmann around you.”
These days, scouting and signing a foreign-born player isn’t nearly as difficult as it used to be. Coaches now go to recruiting agency websites where they can watch film and reach out to potential recruits, all without ever having to leave the office.
According to Maxon, international players tend to be the type of people that he likes to recruit to his program anyway. It takes a certain kind of person to take that leap. Smart, ambitious, and adventurous enough to pack their bags and play soccer at a place half a world away from home.
With his knowledge of the German culture, language, and soccer system in the country, Maxon and the German players seem to be a good fit for each other.
“I think (it’s) a combination of me having been there for some years, and really liking their preparation,” Maxon said. “They understand to be at practice on time, and they’ve competed for positions before. A lot of kids come to college, and for the first time ever, they have to compete for playing time, or sit the bench, and they don’t like it. They’ve done that already at home, and they’ve just got a few years on our kids when they get here.”
This season, the Mustangs’ German-led offense has had great success. Golge, who comes from Cologne, Germany, is the team’s top scorer, and was recently named the NAIA Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Golge scored his team-high 24th goal of the season on Sunday in the Mustangs’ 3-0 victory over Midland, just over a minute after he assisted on fellow-German player Robin Thomala’s goal, which broke the game’s scoreless tie in the 55th minute.
Golge currently ranks third in the NAIA with an average of 3.56 goals per game, and the 12-3-1 Mustangs are ranked No. 14 in the country.
“I guess he just really likes our style of soccer,” Golge said of Maxon. “He likes the discipline that we bring to the team, and all the Germans on the team are doing a great job of following what the coach wants from us. We’re just disciplined people, and we work well as a unit. We’re just very happy that we can bring a German touch to the United States.”
Thomala is another player who has had success for the Mustangs this year, ranking second on the team with nine goals on the season. Like Golge, Thomala has fit in well on the Mustangs, which he credits to both the presence of his teammates, and his head coach.
“He has a clear mind-set of what he wants to do, and teaching us how we should do it. Our system works,” Thomala said. “It took us some time to understand it, but since we learned it, we all know it is a good system. Of course, he is the leader of the team, and he shows us where we need to go.”
On and off the pitch, the Mustangs exist as a tight-knit unit. They may come from all over the globe, but there are no divisions.
The team isn't divided up into German players, English players, or American players. When they are hanging out and watching European soccer in their spare time, or earning yet another victory of their own on the pitch, the Mustangs are just like any other team.
“We’re really happy about the atmosphere we have here,” Golge said. “It’s a very familiar feeling, and everybody really sees each other as brothers.”
Morningside will play at home against Dakota Wesleyan on April 10, in the first round of the GPAC Tournament.