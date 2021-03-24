German-heavy roster leads Morningside soccer to success

“A lot of Germans who come here see the roster before, and they’re shocked at the amount of Germans that we have,” junior forward Okan Golge said. “It really works out as a feeling of comfort. You have an easier time connecting I think, and the overall experience is a little easier with a couple landsmann around you.”

These days, scouting and signing a foreign-born player isn’t nearly as difficult as it used to be. Coaches now go to recruiting agency websites where they can watch film and reach out to potential recruits, all without ever having to leave the office.

According to Maxon, international players tend to be the type of people that he likes to recruit to his program anyway. It takes a certain kind of person to take that leap. Smart, ambitious, and adventurous enough to pack their bags and play soccer at a place half a world away from home.

With his knowledge of the German culture, language, and soccer system in the country, Maxon and the German players seem to be a good fit for each other.