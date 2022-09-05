 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

McPherson men's soccer beats Briar Cliff with two late goals

  0

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men’s soccer team lost in a 2-0 match against McPherson College on Monday.

Both of McPherson’s goals came late in the match at Faber Field, and the loss knocked the Chargers to 2-2-0 on the season.

Both teams took 12 shots apiece. Bernardo Torres and Nicolas Karlsen were among the starters with two shots apiece.

Daniel Connell made the first goal at the 78-minute, 26-second mark and Abdul Kanu had the assist on the goal.

Less than 10 minutes later, Antoine Detavernier scored the second goal. Nhlakanipho Methula helped out on the assist.

Chargers goalie Coy Leytham had two saves.

Bernardo Torres mug

Torres
