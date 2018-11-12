SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team, which finished second in the GPAC, put three players on the first team all-GPAC squad announced Monday.
The Mustangs saw freshman Moritz Lusch, sophomore Julius Fassbinder and senior Sebastian Schoon named to the top team. Northwestern senior Tyler Limmer was a first-team selection as was Briar Cliff's Jake Dube.
The Chargers' Prichard Sibanda was named to the second team along with teammate Rodrigo Oliveira. Northwestern put Anselmo Kim, Mateus Freitas and Jacobo Garcia-Nieto on the second team.
Hasting's Daniel Whitehall was named the offensive player of the year and teammate Erik Tello was the defensive player of the year. Hastings' Tim Bohnenkamp was named the coach of the year.
Morningside senior Merle Bublitz and Briar Cliff freshman Sonja Rao were named to the first team all-conference women's soccer team.
The Chargers' Taylor Beaulieu, a senior from Bishop Heelan, earned second-team honors as did freshman teammate Ryane Cash.
Midland's Nayeli Rodriguez was named the offensive player of the year while Rachel Thigpen was named the defensive player of the year. Hastings' Chris Clemnts was named the coach of the year.